For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2019 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho to perform at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: Lighting up the city this November, Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho is set to redefine the music scene with his own sound genre–Melodark Minimal at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore for the Sundowner on Sunday November 10, 2019.

Distinguished by his plague mask, used by doctors during the Black Death in Europe in the Fourteenth century, Hozho’s unique sounds are characterized by harmonious melodies in the middle of darkness, influenced by Minimal Techno.

Famous world over for his signature sound, his mission is to extinguish any bad energy and the problems that his audience may have, whether on the dance floor or in their lives.

Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Sunday November 10, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Entry: INR 1000 cover charge

Tags
Portuguese DJ Banglore
Related news
News | 01 Oct 2019

OnePlus music festival to launch 'Kohinoor' album in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The anticipation around hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, has been building for months. And with the album release right around the corner, DIVINE has a treat for fans with the album launch show to launch Kohinoor in Mumbai on 12 October.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2019

Monica Dogra bags 'DJ of the Year (Female)' at India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019

MUMBAI: DJ, musician, Monica Dogra was awarded last night in the category of ‘DJ of the Year (Female)’ at the fourth Edition of India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2019

The Grind Thursday's: Hip hop DJ Kani to perform at Bombay Cocktail Bar

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars because Thursday's are now going to be awesome at your very own Bombay Cocktail Bar (BCB). India's number one hip hop DJ Kani performing live at BCB's TGT! 

read more
News | 09 Sep 2019

Singing sensation Suryaveer to be 'star player' of EPL 2019

MUMBAI: The very versatile singer and a star cricketer Suryaveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut in Prague, and has recreated some of the best Bollywood songs is soon going to be seen in a new avatar.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Exclusive: DJ Zaeden to collaborate with international pop star

MUMBAI: DJ Zaeden, who debuted as singer, songwriter with debut VYRL Originals track, Tere Bina is gearing to collaborate with an international pop star.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fedde Le Grand gives Charlie Puth's hit 'Mother' a lively rework

MUMBAI: After a widely successful year with performances all over the world, Fedde Le Grand returns with a massive cross genre remix for Charlie Puth...read more

2
Bombay Circus announces tour with DJ Lemon, kickstarts in Dubai

MUMBAI: Bombay Circus is proud and thrilled to announce a tour with DJ Lemon kickstarting in Dubai, followed by India across Pune, Mumbai, Navi...read more

3
After Ranu Mondal Himesh features with Kumar Sanu's daughter Shanon K for song 'Tik Tok' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The Official video of the song Tik Tok will be released after the trailer launch of Happy Hardy and Heer which is expected this month-end....read more

4
Felix Cartal recruits friends for ‘Right Now,’ a motivational video featuring Kaskade, ZEDD, Anna Lunoe, Chris Lake

MUMBAI: Felix Cartal has become the king of energetic, melodic house music, and he's pulled out all the stops with a new motivational video project...read more

5
BTS star Jungkook 'investigated by police after car crash'

MUMBAI: K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea.Jungkook, who belongs to the popular...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group