Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho to perform at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: Lighting up the city this November, Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho is set to redefine the music scene with his own sound genre–Melodark Minimal at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore for the Sundowner on Sunday November 10, 2019.

Distinguished by his plague mask, used by doctors during the Black Death in Europe in the Fourteenth century, Hozho’s unique sounds are characterized by harmonious melodies in the middle of darkness, influenced by Minimal Techno.

Famous world over for his signature sound, his mission is to extinguish any bad energy and the problems that his audience may have, whether on the dance floor or in their lives.

Where: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Sunday November 10, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Entry: INR 1000 cover charge