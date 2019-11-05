For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2019 12:25 |  By Minal Owal

Main motive behind creating 'Sufi Jazz' was to gather diverse audience under one roof: Pooja Gaitonde

MUMBAI: Ghazal and Sufi artist Pooja Gaitonde who also sings retro Bollywood in her own andaz has developed a new concept ‘Sufi Jazz’ with Louis Banks a jazz exponent. First-ever Marathi girl in the Sufi and gazhal arena has lent her versatile voice for many live festivals and albums.

On this collaboration with Louis Banks, Pooja added, “The prime motive of Sufi Jazz was to gather a diverse audience under one roof and introduce them to a new concept which they wish to take that onto an international level and merge both genres together.”

Pooja Gaitonde, one of the most promising young singers in the realm of Sufi and Ghazal singing with a strong foothold in traditional Raagdari leave an indelible impression because of the energy that emanates from her constant search for true and living expressions.

Meanwhile, Pooja whose remarkable events happen to be

‘Mizwan’ a live set up of Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

is all geared up to try different genres of music but not letting her Sufi base go away.

At present, she is under the tutelage of Ustad Munnawar Masoom Sayeed Khan, a very well-known and respected artist whose exclusive style of soulful singing, be it Ghazals or Sufi kalaams or raagdari sangeet, leaves the music-loving audience spellbound and mesmerized.

Tags
Ustad Manish Malhotra music
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2019

After Ranu Mondal Himesh features with Kumar Sanu's daughter Shanon K for song 'Tik Tok' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The Official video of the song Tik Tok will be released after the trailer launch of Happy Hardy and Heer which is expected this month-end.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2019

YouTube biggie Be YouNick explains the simplicity behind song 'Aur Kya Bolta Hai'

MUMBAI: Be YouNick aka Nikunj Lotia’s song Aur Kya Bolta Hai surely did create a stir amongst the audience. With a million views on this song the YouTube sensation Nikunj expressed what the song truly means.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2019

Awards should never be on bucket lists, experiences should: Emiway Bantai

MUMBAI: With a heap of popularity that Bombay’s rapper Emiway Bantai has achieved, it’s a proud moment for us to know that he has bagged an award for the 'best Indian act' at the Europe Music Awards which were held on 3-4 November 2019 at Seville, Spain.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2019

BTS star Jungkook 'investigated by police after car crash'

MUMBAI: K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2019

Day 2 of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2019 sees a full house with spectacular performances

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender closed its fifth edition yesterday with a packed crowd, surrounded by the majestic Meghalayan hills, with acts from across the world.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeti Mohan and Sukh E's electrifying chemistry in the first episode of T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2

MUMBAI: T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 gets off to an energetic start with Neeti Mohan and Sukh E’s electrifying performance. Presented by Amazon...read more

2
Awards should never be on bucket lists, experiences should: Emiway Bantai

MUMBAI: With a heap of popularity that Bombay’s rapper Emiway Bantai has achieved, it’s a proud moment for us to know that he has bagged an award for...read more

3
Temecula road makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

MUMBAI: Rising country Trio Temecula road made their Grand Ole Opry Debut on friday, november 1 at the first weekend of the show’s annual winter run...read more

4
BTS star Jungkook 'investigated by police after car crash'

MUMBAI: K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea.Jungkook, who belongs to the popular...read more

5
Estate of Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stewart

MUMBAI: The Estate of Michael Jackson/MIJAC Music has reached agreement with Sylvester Stewart to acquire a majority ownership of the U.S. rights to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group