Main motive behind creating 'Sufi Jazz' was to gather diverse audience under one roof: Pooja Gaitonde

MUMBAI: Ghazal and Sufi artist Pooja Gaitonde who also sings retro Bollywood in her own andaz has developed a new concept ‘Sufi Jazz’ with Louis Banks a jazz exponent. First-ever Marathi girl in the Sufi and gazhal arena has lent her versatile voice for many live festivals and albums.

On this collaboration with Louis Banks, Pooja added, “The prime motive of Sufi Jazz was to gather a diverse audience under one roof and introduce them to a new concept which they wish to take that onto an international level and merge both genres together.”

Pooja Gaitonde, one of the most promising young singers in the realm of Sufi and Ghazal singing with a strong foothold in traditional Raagdari leave an indelible impression because of the energy that emanates from her constant search for true and living expressions.

Meanwhile, Pooja whose remarkable events happen to be

‘Mizwan’ a live set up of Shabana Azmi and Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

is all geared up to try different genres of music but not letting her Sufi base go away.

At present, she is under the tutelage of Ustad Munnawar Masoom Sayeed Khan, a very well-known and respected artist whose exclusive style of soulful singing, be it Ghazals or Sufi kalaams or raagdari sangeet, leaves the music-loving audience spellbound and mesmerized.