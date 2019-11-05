For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Nov 2019 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Estate of Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stewart

MUMBAI: The Estate of Michael Jackson/MIJAC Music has reached agreement with Sylvester Stewart to acquire a majority ownership of the U.S. rights to the Sly and the Family Stone catalog and, as part of the arrangement, will retain long-term administration rights. The catalog includes classic songs like Family Affair, Dance to the Music, Everybody is a Star, Hot Fun in the Summertime and Everyday People, the first of their six #1 pop and R&B hits.  The Estate continues to own 100% of the copyright for the catalog outside the U.S.

“Thank You Mijac (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin),” said the irrepressible Stewart at the signing of the agreement.

“Sly and the Family Stone were a force for enlightenment and positive change, a message that Michael believed in.  He recognized Stewart’s genius and the power of his words and music which is why he first acquired the catalog and why we at MIJAC follow in Michael’s footsteps today,” John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson.

MIJAC Music, one of the industry’s leading independent publishers, was created in 1980 by Michael Jackson as his personal publishing company. It has since become one of the most significant and valuable catalogs in music publishing and continues to actively pursue acquisitions of the copyrights of culture’s most important and enduring music. Michael’s first acquisition was for the catalog of Sly and the Family Stone in 1983, an early indicator of Michael’s astute business acumen.

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the seminal music of Sly and the Family Stone, led by acclaimed producer/songwriter Sly Stewart (professionally known as Sly Stone), fused funk, pop, soul, R&B and social accountability for a revolutionary sound that helped pioneer the emerging ‘psychedelic soul’ of the time. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted the band in 1993, wrote that “Their songs were more than danceable hits – they were a force for positive change.” Several of the songs are included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll and the group’s influence can be heard in the music of Prince, George Clinton, Bruno Mars and others.  

The MIJAC Music catalog includes all of the songs written by Jackson, including  Bad, Beat It, Billie Jean, Black or White, Can You Feel It, Dangerous, Dirty Diana, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough, Earth Song, Heal the World, I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,Jam, Scream, Smooth Criminal, The Way You Make Me Feel, They Don’t Care About Us, Wanna Be Startin Somethin and We Are the World all of which remain permanent fixtures on the radio, in streaming, in films and more.

The catalog also includes some of the 20th century’s most important songs made famous by artists such as Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin such as After Midnight, Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now,  Back Stabbers, Cryin’ in the Chapel, Ease on Down the Road, For the Love of Money, Goldfinger, Great Balls of Fire, Higher and Higher, I Got a Woman, I Never Loved a Man, Love Train, Mystery Train, Mr. Bojangles, People Get Ready, Runaround Sue, Shake Rattle and Roll, Sugar Sugar, What’d I Say, When A Man Loves a Woman, Year of the Cat, and more.

John Branca and Karen Langford, Ziffren Brittenham, represented MIJAC in the negotiation. David Dunn, of Shot Tower Capital, assisted.

Sylvester Stewart was represented in this transaction by Robert J. Allan, Brian Tinkham and Stella Yap of Allan Law Group P.C. and co-counsel, Robert A. Celestin of the Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin acting in consultation with Arlene Hirschkowitz, Sylvester Stewart’s manager."

Tags
Michael Jackson John Branca John McClain San Francisco George Clinton Bruno Mars Beat It Billie Jean Black Or White Dangerous Dirty Diana Earth Song Heal the World Elvis Presley Marvin Gaye Ray Charles
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2019

Fedde Le Grand gives Charlie Puth's hit 'Mother' a lively rework

MUMBAI: After a widely successful year with performances all over the world, Fedde Le Grand returns with a massive cross genre remix for Charlie Puth’s Mother. Fedde Le Grand adds his own vibrant flair to Mother creating an entirely new vision for the song.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2019

MJ, Hussle among Forbes' top-earning dead celebs

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jackson has topped the Forbes list of Top-Earning Dead Celebrities Of 2019. Jackson, who died in 2009, continues to top the list with $60 million.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2019

Mercury roasted MJ for sleeping on his mansion floor

MUMBAI: Queen singer Freddie Mercury couldn't understand why late king of pop Michael Jackson would sleep on a mattress in the middle of his mansion.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Pharrell Williams would never sing 'Blurred lines' today!

MUMBAI: Singer Pharrell Williams says he is embarrassed by the controversial 2013 hit Blurred lines, which he recorded with Robin Thicke.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Elton John calls Michael Jackson 'mentally ill'!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has called late pop icon Michael Jackson ‘mentally ill’ in his upcoming memoir.In the memoir titled, ‘Me’, Elton John also described MJ's company disturbing, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bombay Circus announces tour with DJ Lemon, kickstarts in Dubai

MUMBAI: Bombay Circus is proud and thrilled to announce a tour with DJ Lemon kickstarting in Dubai, followed by India across Pune, Mumbai, Navi...read more

2
Felix Cartal recruits friends for ‘Right Now,’ a motivational video featuring Kaskade, ZEDD, Anna Lunoe, Chris Lake

MUMBAI: Felix Cartal has become the king of energetic, melodic house music, and he's pulled out all the stops with a new motivational video project...read more

3
YouTube biggie Be YouNick explains the simplicity behind song 'Aur Kya Bolta Hai'

MUMBAI: Be YouNick aka Nikunj Lotia’s song Aur Kya Bolta Hai surely did create a stir amongst the audience. With a million views on this song the...read more

4
Fedde Le Grand gives Charlie Puth's hit 'Mother' a lively rework

MUMBAI: After a widely successful year with performances all over the world, Fedde Le Grand returns with a massive cross genre remix for Charlie Puth...read more

5
Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho to perform at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: Lighting up the city this November, Portuguese DJ and Producer Hozho is set to redefine the music scene with his own sound genre–Melodark...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group