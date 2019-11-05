For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Nov 2019 11:59 |  By Namrata Kale

Awards should never be on bucket lists, experiences should: Emiway Bantai

MUMBAI: With a heap of popularity that Bombay’s rapper Emiway Bantai has achieved, it’s a proud moment for us to know that he has bagged an award for the 'best Indian act' at the Europe Music Awards which were held on 3-4 November 2019 at Seville, Spain.

On this huge achievement, Emiway added, “I did not expect that I would reach up to EMA and I was honestly very excited to be in the nominee list battling against Raja Kumari, Komorebi and others.

Further, on questioning the Bantai whether EMA Awards were on the top of his bucket list, he mentioned, “Not at all, I feel awards should never be on bucket lists, experiences should. ”

Well apart from the above, the Machayenge fame is toiling hard with his music project called No Brands out of which songs Checkmate, Sab Kuch New from the EP have already released. Delving further onto his upcoming music, Emiway revealed that he would be releasing new music, "My EP (Extended Play) for 2019 is out, and now I’m looking forward to 2020," concluded Emiway.

