News |  05 Nov 2019 15:42

After Ranu Mondal Himesh features with Kumar Sanu's daughter Shanon K for song 'Tik Tok' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The Official video of the song Tik Tok will be released after the trailer launch of Happy Hardy and Heer which is expected this month-end. The other songs of the film like Teri Meri Kahani which introduced Ranu Mondal with  Himesh has already become a huge hit and now after the blockbuster music success of Happy Hardy and Heer Himesh has also shot for another hit song Ashiqui Mein Teri which he is recreating for the movie and has shot the video in his iconic cap look .

Official video of Ashiqui Mein Teri will also be released this month. The success of the music has also inspired Himesh to do promotional happy  hardy and heer concerts in 12 cities and at the concerts he will be launching the trailer of the movie as well.

Himesh quoted saying, "I’m very happy to feature Shannon K in this song Tik Tok from Happy Hardy and Heer and I want the audience to give her the same love which they gave to her legendary father Kumar Sanu Ji, there are so many amazing talents in Happy  Hardy  and Heer which have brought a lot  freshness to the music of hhh and like Ranu Mondal being fabulous at singing Indian melodies Shannon K is superb  because of her contemporary voice texture."

Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and is directed by Raka, music is on tips and the movie releases on 3 January 2020.

