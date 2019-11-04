T-series ropes in Punjabi singer Rustum for their new song 'Slowmotion'

MUMBAI: After the success of Mental popular Punjabi singer Rustum has been roped in by Taran Entertainment and T-series for their new song Slowmotion. Rustum will be seen alongside Punjabi Pop queen Miss Pooja in this new released song. The music of this new Punjabi song is given by Teenu Arora while lyrics are penned by Raj Hans.

“I am really excited to collaborate with T-series for their new Punjabi song – Slow Motion. The shoot was fun. It is the first time I worked with Pooja, and it was an amazing experience. I am hoping that the song becomes a chartbuster”, shared Rustum.

Click here to view the video:

An upbeat party song, Rustum’s new song boasts of peppy music perfect for the party season. Shot extensively with International and National dancers the song looks refreshing. Directed and choreographed by popular Bollywood choreographer Firoz A Khan, the song is available on T-series.