For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Nov 2019 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Sarod brothers Amaan Ali and Ayaan Ali captivating America with a tribute to the Hindu Devi

MUMBAI: Internationally renowned Indian Classical musicians and brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have embarked on their 2019 US Tour. The tour which also features their father & Guru, the eminent Indian Sarod player, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is titled 'Sarod Trilogy’.

The concert kick-starts in Dayton, Ohio with a Sarod duet by the brothers and followed by Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan’s solo presentation. The last segment has all the three playing together which is a mesmerizing view for the live audience.

While Amaan and Ayaan are very excited about this tour, they are particularly looking forward to the concert on the 8 November at St Ignatius Loyola which is titled Devi. The team has planned a new program as a tribute to the divine feminine energy. The underlying thought is that this Divine Feminine Energy has her strongest presence as Devi in Hinduism which is among the major world religions from ancient times to the present.

Speaking of the US tour, Amaan and Ayaan stated, “It’s been almost two decades that we have been performing in the US but this tour is a special one. Our new presentation of the piece inspired from ‘Divine Feminine Energy’ along with our Guru and father makes its really unique. When we were preparing this piece we did not imagine that our father would also join in. Now that he has, it feels complete. The audience in the US is also fabulous, they are really very engaged and encouraging”.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is one of the undisputed masters of the music world. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his widely acclaimed disciples and Sarod virtuosi Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash were recently felicitated at the coveted Global Music Awards under the Gold Medal category for their outstanding contribution to the global music industry and excellence in the classical music sphere. The top tier honour was bestowed on the trailblazing trio in correlation with their ‘Peace Worshipers’ album which was released in July 2017 by Affetto Records and distributed by Naxos.

While the western world is enjoying their melody currently, much awaits the brothers back home.

Upcoming concerts under US Tour 2019- Sarod Trilogy.

Date

Location

8 November 2019

St Ignatius Loyola, New York

13 November 2019

Chapel Hill, NC

16 November 2019

Sixth and I, Washington Performing Arts, Washington DC

3 December 2019

Carnegie Hall, NY

9 December

San Fransisco

Tags
Amaan Ali Bangash Ayaan Ali Bangash Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Affetto Records New York Washington DC San Fransisco
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2019

Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet sparks off pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet has set off fan speculation over whether she is pregnant. Expecting, went Nicki's one-word tweet, according to a report in the website goss.ie.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New Yorker Festival in New York City, Porter opened up about his

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Sony Music India's hip hop record label, Awaaz releases Saheer's single 'No Apologies'

MUMBAI: Sony Music’s Hip Hop focused label - Awaaz - is making more noise than ever. Today saw the release of California-native, Saheer’s No Apologies. After the success of his debut single in India, Pressure.

read more
News | 01 Oct 2019

Grammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman passes away

MUMBAI: Jessye Norman, a heralded soprano opera singer who won four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, is no more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi partners with Shuttl for new campaign,'Odd Ho Ya Even Mirchi toh Chalega hi Chalega'

Mumbai: An initiative against the increased pollution in the capital and to help Delhiites durinread more

News
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeti Mohan and Sukh E's electrifying chemistry in the first episode of T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2

MUMBAI: T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 gets off to an energetic start with Neeti Mohan and Sukh E’s electrifying performance. Presented by Amazon...read more

2
The decline of film music as we knew it (Column: BTown)

MUMBAI: While, technically, quite a few aspects of the film industry in general have improved, one aspect - vital to many films - that has died a...read more

3
T-series ropes in Punjabi singer Rustum for their new song 'Slowmotion'

MUMBAI: After the success of Mental popular Punjabi singer Rustum has been roped in by Taran Entertainment and T-series for their new song Slowmotion...read more

4
BTS star Jungkook 'investigated by police after car crash'

MUMBAI: K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea.Jungkook, who belongs to the popular...read more

5
DJ Snake joined B'wood celebs to wish b'day boy SRK

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and DJ Snake joined Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group