News |  04 Nov 2019 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Neeti Mohan and Sukh E's electrifying chemistry in the first episode of T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2

MUMBAI: T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 gets off to an energetic start with Neeti Mohan and Sukh E’s electrifying performance. Presented by Amazon Prime Music and produced by T-Series Chairman and Managing Director Bhushan Kumar, the two-month musical extravaganza will put on display 24 artists who will add a unique twist to the mix of two hugely popular Punjabi songs.

In the first episode, Neeti with her feminine grace and Sukh E with his ‘Punjab da puttar’ attitude will blow you away with their powerful, high voltage rendition of Nikle Currant and Wah Wai Wahh. The livewire performers have left no stone unturned to ensure that they do justice to the inaugural episode of  T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2, available first on Amazon Prime Music

The first episode serves as an embodiment of the razzmatazz that you are going to witness in the next 10 episodes. Radhika and Vinay Sapru, the series directors offer, “This episode captures what we had set out to do with T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2. It truly depicts the energy, the play of sound and light and the complete extravaganza with the artists. You can see the crowd enjoying the whole rendition and whatever the artists expresses. It truly comes out in the first episode.”

Says Neeti, “I have been part of MixTape for the last two seasons but that was in Hindi. This time I wanted to be an integral part of T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2. I am singing and performing in Punjabi for the first time for MixTape and I am so excited about it. I loved performing both the tracks and singing them with Sukh E was such a memorable experience.  I think Punjabi music is becoming my favourite genre already.”

Sukh E informs, “Nikle Currant, although sung by Jassie Gill, was a song I was associated with as a music producer. Wah Wai Wahh was a song that I had sung with Neha Kakkar a few months ago. So when I got this opportunity to be part of these two songs for T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2, I was determined ‘yeh to mujhe karna hi karna hai’. I was getting to show my skills as a live performer and I was very excited to be part of it.”

Laughing at the memory, Sukh E adds, “After, the first take, they found it difficult to see me jumping around and dancing so much. I was asked to go easy on the dancing bit. So, I had to control myself and I have never controlled myself while performing but, for a change, it was nice.”

Neeti and Sukh E’s high-energy, juxtaposition of the two songs will instinctively set you grooving. Adds,  Radhika and Vinay, “Each and every instrument whether it be the tumbi, guitar, dhol or the synth comes out so clear and correct in this episode that it truly is a great beginning to a great season that we are looking forward to and hoping that we hit it big at the word go.”

