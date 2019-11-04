First song from 'Helen' released on YouTube

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first video song from the upcoming Malayalam thriller, Helen. Titled Pon Thaarame, the soulful track is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and Divya S Menon.

The video introduces us to the world of protagonist Helen portrayed by Anna Ben. Shaan Rahman has composed the song to the lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Watch here:

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the movie also stars Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David Raj and Binu Pappu. The story is written by Alfred Kurian Joseph, Noble Babu Thomas and Mathukutty Xavier.

Anend C Chandran has handled the cinematography whereas the editing is done by Shameer Muhammed. Vineeth Sreenivasan has produced the movie under the banner of Habit Of Life. Muzik247 is the music partner.