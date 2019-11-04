For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Eyes on Grammy, heart set on 'Cauvery' conservation

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of the Bangalore-based supergroup, making it to Grammy Ballots, Peepal Tree have released a single titled Cauvery. 

The band released their first official album Chetana in 2018 and received a warm response from Indian audiences, topping music charts & drawing great numbers for their shows. 

On the very first day of release, Peepal Tree’s single titled Cauvery climbed up to the no. 1 position, on the iTunes Indian Rock charts. 

Cauvery, pays tribute to the incredible lifeline of south India. Though the mighty Cauvery has a huge impact on the lives of people of 3 states of South India, the sentiment of the song can be attributed to any river, rivulet or tributary anywhere in the world. For at its core, the song celebrates our most vital resource - one that we share with all forms of life on this beautiful planet.

Watch here:

Peepal Tree's music can be described as Indian melodies sitting on funk grooves with overtones of electronica, and sung in a variety Indian languages. 

Each musician in the band brings a wealth of experience to this project, having been a part of the Hindi and Kannada movie industries, apart from playing in some of the most successful bands from India, namely The Raghu Dixit Project, Thermal & A Quarter, Moksha, Sandeep Chowta Project and Bhoomi among others. This Peepal Tree was born out of the fervent desire of four friends, all musicians, who wanted to incorporate each others’ musical abilities, leanings and knowledge, to write good songs. 

Their first official album titled Chetana was released in October, 2018 and the rose to #1 on the iTunes Rock Charts (India) and #3 on the iTunes overall album charts (India) within hours of the album hitting the online stores, among others. 

Chetana has recently made it to the ballots of the 62 Grammy Awards, in best rock album category.

Grammy Awards Peepal Tree The Raghu Dixit Project Mokshada Chandrakar Sandeep Chowta Bhoomi
