News |  04 Nov 2019 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Snake joined B'wood celebs to wish b'day boy SRK

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and DJ Snake joined Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit to wish superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday on Saturday.

The superstar's old friends Karan Johar, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla and Farhan Akhtar also wished him on his special day.

Tendulkar tweeted: "Happy Birthday to someone who's as witty and charming on-screen as he is in person! Have a great one my dear friend, @iamsrk."

DJ Snake simply wrote "Happy Birthday" to the Bollywood actor, known for movies such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Chak De! India" and "Chennai Express".

Bollywood's current sensation Ayushmann Khurrana called himself a #SRKian. "Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I'd insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK."

Filmmaker Karan Johar and a close friend of SRK penned an emotional note and supported it with their photos full of happy moments. "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life," Karan captioned the photos posted on Instagram.

"Like the best preacher teacher i have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know."

SRK's former co-star Preity G Zinta took to Twitter to wish him on his birthday. "From Dil Se till now u never cease to amaze me. I always learn something new when ur around. All I wanna say is ThankU 4 ur big heart, ur madness, the way u inspire me & 4ur wicked sense of humour. Wish u loads of love, happiness, success & good health always."

Anil Kapoor recalled the time when he met SRK for the first time. "From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday,@iamsrk!"

Actress Juhi Chawla gave her birthday wish an environmental touch. "A 100 trees for my friend, co - star, and partner with whom I laughed and cried, experienced the greatest of highs & the lowest of lows..he who said to me, don't be sad that it's over, be glad that it happened. Thank you ShahRukh and a super Happy Birthday! @iamsrk #HappyBirthdaySRK

Ajay Devgn wished him a wonderful year ahead. Ajay's wife and SRK's frequent co-star Kajol also wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my sweet friend. To many more smiles like this! Have a wonderful day @iamsrk."

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote: "The world calls you the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood but for me you will always be the ‘Don'. Happy birthday @iamsrk .. lots of love."

Actress Madhuri Dixit also wrote: "To the person I admire both on & off screen, happy birthday my dear friend @iamsrk. You are an amazing co-actor, friend & human being & it has always been a wonderful experience working with you. Lots of love!"

(Source: IANS)

DJ Snake Karan Johar Preity Zinta Juhi Chawla Ayushmann Khurrana Ajay Devgn Anil Kapoor Bollywood
