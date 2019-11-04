Day 2 of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2019 sees a full house with spectacular performances

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender closed its fifth edition yesterday with a packed crowd, surrounded by the majestic Meghalayan hills, with acts from across the world. The second day featured some stellar acts, including legendary thrash guitarist Marty Friedman (playing in India for the very first time), British prog-metal giants TesseracT (playing in Meghalaya for the first time) and a special set from local favorite and blues legends Soulmate, with the special act - the North East Blues special.

We had a number of bands with extremely diverse sounds from across north-east India showcase their acts right here at the happiest music festival. With acts like rap group Khasi Bloodz, dub reggae band Small Axe Sound and hip-hop artist Meba Ofilia (from Shillong, Meghalaya), jazz-pop act Avora Records (from Aizawl, Mizoram) and funk-rock band Minute of Decay (from Imphal, Manipur), no genre was left behind this year at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender.

To represent the sounds of a truly global festival, artists from different parts of the world played to an adoring crowd. England based Indo-jazz artist Sarathy Korwar, Sri Lankan soul band The Soul and US-based rapper Raja Kumari enthralled the audience, with each of them playing in Meghalaya for the first time.

“2019 marks our fifth year in Meghalaya and year ten of the festival. We’re very attached to the people here, and the enthusiasm and heart that they show towards music and the festival is incredible to experience. The festival sits in the middle of the hills and by far is the most unique festival venue in the country. We can hardly wait to be back again next year and bring back more music and a world class production to the beautiful people of Meghalaya”, said Supreet Kaur, Festival Director, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender.

The festival opened its doors to not only music from across the world but cuisines and art too, with bustling flea market offering local favorites as well as a food court featuring top-notch local delicacies.

As Meghalaya came to a close, the Weekender state of mind didn’t stop there. BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, Pune will come alive on 29 November 2019 to 1st December 2019. With this being the tenth year since the inception of the happiest music festival, this promises to be a memorable experience, especially with acts like Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker), Opeth, Kodaline and many more. Tickets for this edition can be booked on https://insider.in/nh7-weekender