News |  04 Nov 2019

BTS star Jungkook 'investigated by police after car crash'

MUMBAI: K-pop star Jungkook has reportedly been involved in a car crash, according to reports from South Korea.

Jungkook, who belongs to the popular Korean boy band BTS, is said to be under investigation for allegedly causing the collision, reports mirror.co.uk.

According to reports from Yongsan Police Station in Seoul, the singer is being questioned by police for violating the Road Traffic Act.

It is claimed the 22-year-old smashed his Mercedes into a taxi on November 2.

The singer, as well as the taxi driver, suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a statement, a police official told the news and community based social media platform, Kstarlive: "We can't confirm the details of the incident yet. We're investigating the details of the incident."

BTS are currently one of the world's most successful pop groups and have reached the number one spot on iTunes in more than 65 countries.

The K-Pop band is made up of seven male members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group was formed in 2013 and have achieved phenomenal global success in a short amount of time.

Known for their meticulously choreographed dancing style and boyish good looks, the band has amassed a huge and devoted fan base worldwide.

In 2018, BTS became the first Korean pop group to address the United Nations, opening up about overcoming their insecurities.

Since then, they managed to top the US charts with their album Love Yourself, and in 2017 became the first-ever Korean group to perform at the American Music Awards.

Jungkook was ranked the eighth most loved celebrity in South Korea in 2018, and has been hailed as one of the most influential role models in the country.

(Source: IANS)

