Billie Eilish haunted by pressure to record second album

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish says the thought of recording her second album haunts her.

"(My next album) haunts me. There was a period where I was like, 'Do I even enjoy music?'," Eilish told Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong for a special edition of Rolling Stone magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Eilish released her debut album LP in March 2019 and has spent the rest of the year touring the songs, but the 17-year-old singer says the life of a pop star is not as glamorous as people might imagine.

In September, she sprained her ankle on stage at the start of a show in Italy, and was the victim of theft when someone stole one of her rings during another show in October.

"It just felt like so much touring. And I don't mean the shows. The shows are always my favourite part. But it was just travelling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back everyone's kind of moved on from you. This last tour I went on was the first I've ever enjoyed. I feel like I have this amazing thing that now I actually see," she said.

Despite Eilish's angst about her second studio LP, her singer-songwriter brother Finneas O'Connell said earlier this month that they are deep into the creative process of her second album.

(Source: IANS)

