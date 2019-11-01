For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Nov 2019 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Bala comes out with a beautiful love ballad - 'Pyaar Toh Tha'

MUMBAI: Pyaar Toh Tha is the love song you need to raise you up when you're feeling down. Some love stories last a lifetime, others fade away like a receding hairline. But one hopes and one believes that things will go back to the way they used to be. That emotion is at the heart of the latest Bala track, Pyaar Toh Tha.

Composed by Sachin Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya, it features the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur and is picturized on lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

Watch here:

Encompassing a sea of emotions, Pyaar Toh Tha sees Ayushmann and Yami in a stark departure from the mood we've seen them in so far. The comedy gives way to an intense romance, some cute moments and healthy dollops of drama. Jubin and Asees bring the fire to the raging intensity one sees on screen and one cannot help but feel overwhelmed with all the emotions at play. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film is all about a man in deep distress over his baldness.

The song is now available on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel and across all streaming platforms.

Tags
Bala Sachin Jigar Priya Saraiya Jubin Nautiyal Asees Kaur Ayushmann Khurrana Yami Gautam Dinesh Vijan Maddock films Sony Music India
Related news
News | 21 Oct 2019

Dr. Zeus slams 'Bala' makers for using his hits 'Don't Be Shy', 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers of the upcoming film Bala for using his songs Don't be shy and Kangna without giving him due credit.Dr. Zeus on Friday took to Twitter and asked the makers of the film to "get original".

read more
News | 18 Oct 2019

Amaal Mallik disses Sonakshi Sinha as a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Amaal Mallik says Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj mood ishqholic hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor.He expressed his views when he appeared on a chat show with his brother Armaan Malik.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana's look in 'Don't Be Shy' is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Bald is beautiful. You might as well accept that fact, sooner rather than later. Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade and Gurdeep Mehndi offer the encouragement you need with the first Bala single Don’t Be Shy.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Made In China's 'Valam' cements Arijit Singh's reign of romantic hits in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: The first thing that hits you when you listen to Made In China’s Valam is that this track is singer Arijit Singh’s ‘hit of the year’.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Made In China's 'The Naari Naari' song makes you dance with a mystery twist

MUMBAI: The Naari Naari Song, the third single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out today, via Sony Music India.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonas Blue remixes Regard's viral hit 'Ride It'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum UK Artist Jonas Blue puts his mark on Kosovan DJ and producer Regard’s viral smash Ride It, the remodel of Jay Sean’s original...read more

2
Dua Lipa's new single video 'Don't Start Now' releases today

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is set to release her new track Don’t Start Now today.  Serving up a divine slice of pumping Nu Disco, Don’t Start Now is a pure...read more

3
Chicago house legend Marshall Jefferson remixes Riton and Oliver Heldens single 'Turn Me On'

MUMBAI: Chicago house music pioneer Marshall Jefferson has remixed the Riton and Oliver Heldens single Turn Me On, out 1 November via Ministry of...read more

4
After Mughal-E-Azam, Feroz Abbas Khan returns with another celebration of love titled 'Raunaq and Jassi'

MUMBAI: Renowned theater director Feroz Abbas Khan whose musical Mughal-e-Azam earned cult status not just across India but internationally as well...read more

5
Jungo tv, Art and Artistes announce partnership to launch the world's 1 linear Indian music channel

MUMBAI: Jungo TV, the leading international entertainment distribution network, has partnered with Art and Artistes (AAA), the first multimedia...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group