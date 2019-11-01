For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
After Mughal-E-Azam, Feroz Abbas Khan returns with another celebration of love titled 'Raunaq and Jassi'

MUMBAI: Renowned theater director Feroz Abbas Khan whose musical Mughal-e-Azam earned cult status not just across India but internationally as well, returns to the stage with another musical spectacle titled Raunaq And Jassi. The musical is an adaptation of  Shakespeare's classic love story Romeo and Juliet set in rural Punjab. For the musical, Khan is reuniting with the team of Mughal-e-Azam with costumes being designed by Manish Malhotra, choreography by Mayuri Upadhya and BookMyShow as the producer. 

Raunaq and Jassi is a love story which explores the long-standing hatred between two feuding families – the Jagirdar and Chaudhary clans. The two protagonists Raunaq and Jassi share immediate and electric chemistry which commences a compelling journey of separation and hatred but accelerated by love.

With original writing, foot-tapping Punjabi folk music, and exquisite costumes, Raunaq And Jassi is all set to wow audiences with its grandeur. Presented by leading entertainment destination BookMyShow the play will premiere on the 28 November at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai before traveling to New Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Directed By – Feroz Abbas Khan

Costumes – Manish Malhotra

Music – Piyush Kanojia

Choreography – Mayuri Upadhya

Produced By – BookMyShow

Show premieres on 28 November 2019

Tickets available exclusively on BookMyShow

