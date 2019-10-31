For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2019 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Vindhya Adapa launches her first music video 'Chal Mere Bhaiya'

MUMBAI: Indo-American singer Vindhya Adapa has recently made her musical debut in Indian showbiz with the song Chal Mere Bhaiya.

The peppy song is composed by composer Anuj Garg.

Watch here:

Talking about the track, Vindhya said, "I am grateful to have come from an environment where I was always encouraged to explore my full potential, dream big and make my own decisions. But many girls sadly do not have this freedom due to gender bias and rigid patriarchy present in our world today. Chal Mere Bhaiya's visual portrayal of a girl boldly travelling alone and freely enjoying her life taps into a relatable and beautiful dream we all deeply harbour within us."

Chal Mere Bhaiya was launched by Zee Music a month ago.

Apart from being a singer, Vindhya is also a practicing lawyer.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Zee Music music videos Indo-American singer music
Related news
News | 31 Oct 2019

Aaryan launches new song 'Yaadein' with romantic memories and connections of lost love

Mumbai: The Indi-pop scene has got a fresh and hummable hit from Aaryan. This young singer- composer releases his new song Yaadein produced, written, composed and performed by him. This  romantic new song speaks about emotions and connection for one’s lost love.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

MB Music's new single 'Ishq Saaf' by Meet Bros ft. Kumar Sanu, Payal Dev releases today

MUMBAI: Meet Bros don multiple hats with equal ease and this time their Label MB Music is bringing back the most popular male voice of the 90s with the release of  Ishq Saaf a romantic song. Kumar Sanu’s songs rank amongst the Top 10 most viewed on YouTube Worldwide.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2019

Ahmer’s Mixtape ‘Inqalab’ out now on free download

MUMBAI: Titled Inqalab, the mixtape by Kashmiri artist Ahmer was recorded during the curfew in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2019

Jazz India circuit Goa is back with a carnival experience

MUMBAI: Jazz has always been about exploring freedom, crossing boundaries, going beyond one’s limits and deconstructing traditional techniques to produce contemporary interpretations that redefine the meaning of modern music.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2019

Beyond the Stars featuring Keshia B to Perform at NCPA

MUMBAI: The evening will cover an array of varied music bringing back some Hollywood nostalgia. The night will consist of famous and catchy tunes from Hollywood movies and Broadway musicals that have hit the silver screen over time from the ’70s till date.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

News
Get ready for an experiential ride to India's nightlife with RED FM and Nokia 7.2

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind social media activity, 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and the moread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Bhasin calls Anu Malik a 'predator' and 'ugly pervert'

MUMBAI: Nai Jaana fame singer Neha Bhasin has accused music composer Anu Malik of predatory behavior, and called him an "ugly pervert".Neha took to...read more

2
MB Music's new single 'Ishq Saaf' by Meet Bros ft. Kumar Sanu, Payal Dev releases today

MUMBAI: Meet Bros don multiple hats with equal ease and this time their Label MB Music is bringing back the most popular male voice of the 90s with...read more

3
Aaryan launches new song 'Yaadein' with romantic memories and connections of lost love

Mumbai: The Indi-pop scene has got a fresh and hummable hit from Aaryan. This young singer- composer releases his new song Yaadein produced, written...read more

4
Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears.  The Belgian prodigy has been teasing this track all...read more

5
Hungama reinvents consumer engagement in the digital entertainment space; introduces Hungama Rewards, India’s first and only loyalty program for music and video streaming users

MUMBAI:  Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today launched Hungama Rewards – a new loyalty program that further enriches the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group