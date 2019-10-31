Vindhya Adapa launches her first music video 'Chal Mere Bhaiya'

MUMBAI: Indo-American singer Vindhya Adapa has recently made her musical debut in Indian showbiz with the song Chal Mere Bhaiya.

The peppy song is composed by composer Anuj Garg.

Talking about the track, Vindhya said, "I am grateful to have come from an environment where I was always encouraged to explore my full potential, dream big and make my own decisions. But many girls sadly do not have this freedom due to gender bias and rigid patriarchy present in our world today. Chal Mere Bhaiya's visual portrayal of a girl boldly travelling alone and freely enjoying her life taps into a relatable and beautiful dream we all deeply harbour within us."

Chal Mere Bhaiya was launched by Zee Music a month ago.

Apart from being a singer, Vindhya is also a practicing lawyer.

(Source: IANS)