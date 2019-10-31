Soulful voice of Pooja Gaitonde in 'Rangreza- Shades of Sufi Kalaam'

MUMBAI: Soaked in a soulful voice of Pooja Gaitonde, a well-known and one of the most sought after Sufi Singers of her generation, promises to offer music lovers an ethereal, unique mystical experience through her concert ‘Rangreza - soulful shades of Sufi Kalaam’ organized by Amore Music and managed by Pancham Nishad, one of the leading organizations in promoting Indian Art and Culture.

Rangreza - shades of Sufi Kalaam will tour four cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Surat from 2 November to 24 December 2019. Details are given below.

Day & Date Venue Time Sat, 2 Nov. 2019 Balgandharva Mandir, 24 and 32 Road, Near to Patwardhan Udyan, Bandra (W). 7.30 pm Sun, 17 Nov. 2019 Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 6th Cross Rd, Vyalikaval, Kodandarampura, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. 7.00 pm Sun, 1 Dec. 2019 Empress Botanical Garden, Near Race Course, Empress Garden, Kavade Mala, Camp, Pune. 7.00 pm Tue, 24 Dec. 2019 Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, 14, Hazira Rd, Behind Rajhans Theater, Adajan Gam, Pal Gam, Surat. 7.00 pm

Tickets are available on :

Music is known to have intense effects on the inner sentiments of all beings. Inspired by the works of Sufi Saints like Hazrat Amir Khusro, Baba Bulleh Shah, Kabir, Guru Nanak, Meera Bai to name a few, ‘Rangreza’ takes you on this divine journey through Sufi Kalaams to bring together those subtle nuances of Sufism.

Pooja Says, “Sufi means destroying the evil in your heart. This is something I cherish very closely. The need of the time is that spirituality and love which Sufi gives should be shared in humanity. Sufi music is an expression of peace, freedom and Harmony”.

“For me I believe whether on the North Pole or the South Pole, East or west there is just one goal of Sufism and that is Enlightenment. There is a term in Urdu called ‘Wajd’ meaning ‘kalaamon mein Jhoomna’. My yearning while performing on stage is always for Wajd and complete surrender to the almighty,” added Pooja.

Pooja will be accompanied by a host of other talented co-artistes like Prasad Gaitonde [Tabla], Shadab Mohammed [Dholak], Shahnawaz Ahmed [Guitar], Siddhesh Borkar [Bass], Prasad Kulkarni [Percussion] and chorus by Vishal Jagtap, Kayvan Visharia and Aditya Neela. Suhail Akhtar Warsi is the content narrator of this unique event of Sufi Music.