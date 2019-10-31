For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Oct 2019 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin calls Anu Malik a 'predator' and 'ugly pervert'

MUMBAI: Nai Jaana fame singer Neha Bhasin has accused music composer Anu Malik of predatory behavior, and called him an "ugly pervert".

Neha took to social media on Wednesday and posted a series of tweets, calling out Anu for making her uncomfortable several times.

"We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, I too have run away from his strange moves when I was 21. I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio," she tweeted.

"I fleed lying my mum is waiting below. He even messaged and called me after that to which I stopped responding. The point is I went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldn't have behaved the way he did. Anu Malik is an ugly pervert," added Neha.

Last year, Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of "Indian Idol" after being accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit.

However, he has been reinducted as one of the judges on the current season, a move that has raised the ire of several female singers, especially Sona.

Neha, who is the latest to join the protest against Anu Malik, also said that industry was not an easy place.

"The industry or the world was not an easy place as a young girl alone away from family due to many such Incidents or getting a hunch of such perverts. Perverts exist inside n outside our industry but why are we so forgiving to the men, do we realize that is what gives them the strength to ruin our dignity, hide us women in our houses. I hid many times so as to not get myself in a sticky situation. Why is it ok? For a man who is predator to walk free while we hide in shame and fear," she wrote.

Neha also slammed Sony TV, which airs "Indian Idol", for bringing back Anu Malik on the show.

"Anu Malik has been accused several times. I don't know why he is so precious to them (Sony TV).Or why so many men here are supporting him. Power tripping was a thing of the 90s... so look out perverts, we are not scared," she added.

Apart from calling out Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra has also slammed singer Sonu Nigam for supporting the composer.

"Sonu Nigam championed the cause of Anu Malik publicly and his right to be earning millions on national TV while saying he's his mothers son etc to justify his understanding of India MeToo. Had called Ram Sampath to 'keep me in check' while calling me a 'terrorist'. Must be happy now (sic)," Sona wrote on Twitter.

In the past, the composer has also been accused by singers Alisha Chinai and Caralisa Monteiro.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sonu Nigam Anu Malik Alisha Chinai Sona Mohapatra
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2019

Independent music has an audience now: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says it's not just about Bollywood film songs anymore, but people are also consuming a lot of independent music in India now.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Contestant forcibly kisses Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently had to go through a vexatious incident when she was forcefully kissed by a contestant on the sets of Indian Idol season 11.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Chadha Rang: Ayushman Khurrana praises Akshay Varma's latest composition

MUMBAI:  He is the man who taught Ayushmann Khurrana to play piano effortlessly in the highly critically acclaimed movie, Andhadhun. Popular music composer Akshay Varma couldn't stop smiling as his latest music video, Chadha Rang is scaling the music charts!

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan collaborate for reprised version of Sonu Nigam's 'Tujhe Paane Ko'

MUMBAI: T-Series artists Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, who have in the past created magic with their hit duets such as Bawara mann (Jolly LLB 2) and Socha hai (Baadshaho) have once again come together in a jugalbandi  for a non-film single Tujhe Paane Ko.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2019

Aditya on Anu Malik's return to TV show after #MeToo

MUMBAI: Anu Malik is back on the judging panel of Indian Idol after being accused of sexual misconduct. The show's host Aditya Narayan says if somebody has not been legally charged of doing something then you can't expect him or her to sit at home.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

News
Get ready for an experiential ride to India's nightlife with RED FM and Nokia 7.2

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind social media activity, 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and the moread more

top# 5 articles

1
MB Music's new single 'Ishq Saaf' by Meet Bros ft. Kumar Sanu, Payal Dev releases today

MUMBAI: Meet Bros don multiple hats with equal ease and this time their Label MB Music is bringing back the most popular male voice of the 90s with...read more

2
Aaryan launches new song 'Yaadein' with romantic memories and connections of lost love

Mumbai: The Indi-pop scene has got a fresh and hummable hit from Aaryan. This young singer- composer releases his new song Yaadein produced, written...read more

3
Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears.  The Belgian prodigy has been teasing this track all...read more

4
Hungama reinvents consumer engagement in the digital entertainment space; introduces Hungama Rewards, India’s first and only loyalty program for music and video streaming users

MUMBAI:  Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today launched Hungama Rewards – a new loyalty program that further enriches the...read more

5
Rezz joins forces w/masked producer Malaa for new track 'Criminals'

MUMBAI: Following her most impactful project to date (Billboard) Beyond The Senses, and his latest release Revolt, Rezz and Malaa have teamed up for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group