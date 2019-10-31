For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Oct 2019 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears

The Belgian prodigy has been teasing this track all summer long at festivals, including The Gathering and Tomorrowland. The two connected at a writerscamp where Amani immediately saw an opportunity to collaborate with Robbie’s exceptional MC skills to create a tune with an old school 90’s vibe. 

Being supported by some of the biggest names in the industry like Martin Garrix, Michael Amani is definitely one to watch!

Michael Amani - Shifting Gears

