News |  31 Oct 2019 19:05

Aaryan launches new song 'Yaadein' with romantic memories and connections of lost love

Mumbai: The Indi-pop scene has got a fresh and hummable hit from Aaryan. This young singer- composer releases his new song Yaadein produced, written, composed and performed by him. This  romantic new song speaks about emotions and connection for one’s lost love. Aaryan wants to bring  back the long lost genre of ‘Rock Ballad’. This Mumbai-based artist has tied-up with Zee Music  Company for Yaadein.

Aaryan reveals, “You’ve been broken up for years now. There is still something about her that makes  you weak. Over the years, you’ve been checking her social media and even though you’re not with  her, the memories remain. You’ve now achieved everything, you’re now on the top of the world yet  you still feel like her man”. Here’s Presenting Yaadein.

Watch here:

Aaryan grew up in a family where artists like Dire Straits, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, Eric Clapton, Bruce  Springsteen and Kenny Rogers were heard. He is a big John Mayer fan and he says his first song  Yaadein was inspired by him He calls Mayer one of the best new age guitarist-singer-song-writers.  He also was inspired by legendary Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits and picked up playing the guitar. He  took up singing early, even difficult numbers. His singing was restricted to his family.

While graduating in Sport Management (BSc (Hons)) from Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, he  started performing at well-known live music venues like Hard Rock Cafe, Live Lounge and so on. This  brought in more recognition and listeners. That is when he took learning music seriously. Aaryan has  a unique western touch to his voice and has covered songs of popular musicians in the UK. He  trained in Hindustani Classical music under the mentorship of singer Kumar Mukherjee of Kasur  Patiala Gharana.

After returning, he saw opportunities as a singer and formed a band ‘The Bombay Gramaphone  Company. They covered Bollywood music and performed all over India in metros, right from college fests, corporate shows to charity shows, and private properties. They even performed at movie music launches, the latest being the Bengali movie Drishtikon . His Hard Rock Cafe Show in Kolkata got the second-highest crowd after Papon. Aaryan has bigger ambitions of providing something freshto the table.

One of his plans is to rewrite live shows the world over by performing all musical genres and bringing  in his musical style into composing and performing., Yaadein is a start to showcase his talent.

Lets celebrate a young talent called Aaryan.

