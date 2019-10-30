Singer Rahul Prajapati on trying new music genres

MUMBAI: Playback singer-composer and guitarist Rahul Prajapati started his singing career with the film Hardik Abhinandan. Dulhe Ka Sehra, Enna Sona, and many other unplugged versions were sung by Rahul in his early days, while now Main Tanha Akela and Tu Mera Kyu Nahi being his latest hits, the singer recently revealed that he would gear himself up on trying new music genres.

Since the age of 18 Rahul was willing to write, compose and learn music. He was fond of writing poetries and later thought converting his own writings into melodies.

Prajapati who also believes in soft pop and soulful music added, “Earlier music connected to the souls of the listeners whereas now it’s more of an electronic feel that’s been heard.”

Well, Prajapati further revealed that he would be coming up with his new single called Kahani.

So stay tuned with Radioandmusic for more updates on the same.