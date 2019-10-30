For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Oct 2019

Phase 1 artist line-up of Sunburn Festival 2019 revealed

MUMBAI: Since 2007, Asia’s biggest dance music festival Sunburn has brought A-list DJs to stages across India for everything from arena concerts to multi-day festivals. The brand launched in Goa and has since expanded exponentially. After successfully hosting the preceding three editions in Pune, Asia's largest music festival, OPPO Sunburn Goa in association with Percept Live and Klassique Events Goa will be returning home to its birthplace this December after a hiatus of 3 years. The festival giant will be making its’ grand annual homecoming for the 13thedition at Vagator for a three-day showcase from 27-29 of December 2019.

Following the announcement of former world no #1 DJ Martin Garrix and the world’s biggest dance-pop acts The Chainsmokers as the first two mega headliners, the festival promoters have taken to social media today to reveal the Phase 1 line up of their annual showcase today and it looks stellar!

Phenomenal acts like Australian record producer, music programmer and Grammy award winner DJ FLUME, multi-platinum producer and songwriter Jonas Blue, defining figure of house music Fedde Le Grand, Dutch dance music star Julian Jordan and young Belgian prodigy Lost Frequencies, will be joining the Main Stage as support acts, promising an electrifying experience. Aside of these names, festival goers have a bevy of artists to handpick from to be entertained throughout the day including Candice Redding, Kryoman, Shaan, Sartek, Ritviz, Progressive Brothers, Siana Catherine, Teri Miko, Jetfire, Aazar, Brooks, Ellie Prohan and Loopers.

To commemorate the festival’s decade plus inning, a brand-new underground music venture called ‘SOLARIS’ featuring a range of exquisite underground international and home-grown house and techno acts will feature on two dedicated stages. Techno innovators, Cuban-American DJ/producer, MaceoPlex and 5 times DJ Award winner Chilean-Swiss DJ Luciano who will be making their India debut at the festival will be headlining the stage. Joining them as support acts would be Oliver Huntmann, Jeremy Olander, Coyu, Hosh, Andre Winter, Anish Sood, Ana Lilia, Marino Canal, Shaun Reeves, Sequ3l, Priyanjana, Idriss D and Khen.

On the Psychedelic Stage, one can watch out for names like Belik Boom, Captain Hook, Designer Hippies, Laughing Buddha, Shanti People, Space Cat and Xerox &Ilumination!

Sunburn Goa this year will feature several special label show-cases and stages including Martin Garrix’s STMPD imprint, Luciano & Friends, Senso sounds, Sin City, Slick, Suara&Vivrant.

Sunburn After Dark will leave festival-goers spoilt for choice with manifold options to choose from. Catch Bombay Adda. Hammerzz, Larive, Owl, and Re:Fresh play a surprise set at multiple After Dark Parties in and around Goa.

In addition to this, one of the most premium hotel chains, W Goa will be showcasing a luxe Eclipse by W Goa Lounge at the festival to deliver an extravagant world-class VVIP experience for festival-goers

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live states, “Sunburn follows the mantra of “for the fans”, by the fans, of the fans. We’ve evolved from being a music festival to an aspirational global brand with millions of loyalists. We also have the world’s best DJs lined up for the festival and aim to close the year on a high. In addition to introducing an all-new underground variant SOLARIS’, we will also be raising the bar by integrating the latest global technology and SFX to amplify the overall festival experience. We are sure that fans who attend Sunburn 13 will be talking about it for a long time to come.”

Sunburn was instrumental in transforming the coastal state of Goa into a hub for music aficionados and has been instrumental in putting India on the global map as a preferred destination for world-class music events since 2007. The sun, sea, and sand are back and fans have much reason to rejoice as Sunburn returns back to Vagator Goa this year. Sunburn Festival 2019 promises to be bigger, better, bolder and live up to the fans expectations – be it the astronomical number of people expected to attend the festival, the massive production or the mind-blowing eco-friendly ambiance. Sunburn finds pride in its unremitting approach to provide unique lineups will spare no effort in ensuring befitting programming that will allow music enthusiasts to get an amazing lineup of artists and a healthy variety of pulsating music to suit all tastes.

India’s biggest campsite, Sunburn Campout that will give every camper a true festival vibe complete with after-parties, adventure activities, campfire, workshops among a host of other activities. Festival-goers can choose from a wide range of camping options. Prices start INR 40,000/- upwards.

Tickets live on www.bookmyshow.com. Prices start at 7500/-

OPPO Sunburn Goa is presented by Kingfisher and Magic Moments, and co-powered by Skybags, Fast Track, Toyota,ZEE 5 in association with boAt, SpiceJet, Cred Experience and Jameson.

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, is the Title Sponsor for the 13th edition of Sunburn. OPPO is identified by millenials as a brand with creative, vibrant and youthful DNA. The association with Sunburn festival, Goa demonstrates the brand’s commitment to connect with the youth.

