Himesh Reshammiya's ‘Happy Hardy and Heer’ to have a grand trailer launch

MUMBAI: Upcoming Happy Hardy and Heer is all set to release on 3 January 2020 and trailer will be launched in 12 cities of India with Happy Hardy and Heer concerts from November.

The blockbuster success of the music of Happy Hardy and Heer will be taken one notch higher with promotional Happy Hardy and Heer concerts happening in 12 cities by rock star singer-composer actor Himesh with his team from November onwards and the trailer of the film will be launched in the concerts in every city, this new promotional strategy is for the very first time for any film.

The songs of Happy Hardy and Heer have become hugely popular due to great melody and very good looking visuals and with Teri Meri kahani becoming an epic success the remix video of Teri Meri Kahani and the blockbuster hit Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 will also be released soon.

A huge music success bash is also on the cards and it’s very rare that the music of a film becomes a hit nowadays before the release and this strategy of releasing the music before the trailer has completely paid off for the makers and tips.

Talking about the film Himmesh says “I’m very happy with the way the music has worked for the film, Happy Hardy and Heer is a beautiful love story and I’m very happy with the film too which will release on 3 January 2020, I will reveal the trailer at the concerts in November and it’s a going to be a very new experience promoting the film differently by interacting with the audience with a one to one connection. Since the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer are hits it’s going to be fun performing to the blockbuster hit song and it’s remix of Teri Meri Kahani with my team with a live audience and also Heeriye and recreated version of Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 “

Happy Hardy and Heer is Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and Directed and choreographed by Raka and the movie releases on 3 January 2020 worldwide, watch video of release date and promotional concert announcement.