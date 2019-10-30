MUMBAI: The evening will cover an array of varied music bringing back some Hollywood nostalgia. The night will consist of famous and catchy tunes from Hollywood movies and Broadway musicals that have hit the silver screen over time from the ’70s till date.

Known for her soulful voice, Keshia B has a renowned name in Mumbai’s musical circuit for styles such as R&B, Soul, Funk and Gospel music having toured with Arijit Singh and worked with A R Rehman, Amit Trivedi, Salim Suleiman, and many Bollywood music directors and artists. Keshia shall showcase her vocal prowess and give you a foot-tapping, a groovy evening to remember performing award-winning songs by like Jennifer Hudson, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion covering Broadway hits such as the Circle of Life from the Lion King. Bring out the star in you as the band takes you Beyond the Stars.

Event: Beyond the Stars Featuring Keshia B to Perform at NCPA

Date: Friday, 1st November 2019 at 7.00 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Prices: INR Rs 750 & 500 (Plus GST)