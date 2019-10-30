BACARDI NH7 Weekender Meghalaya: All you need to know about the festival

MUMBAI: It’s time to head to the hills for some rock and roll, great food and a host of exciting live performances at the fifth edition of BACARDI NH7 Weekender in Meghalaya on 1-2 November 2019.

The two-day festival, conceptualized by OML to bring together some of the best global and local music talent to India will be held at Wenfield, The Festive Hills, Thadlaskein, Lad Mukhla, Jaintia Hills.

The scenic mountains of Meghalaya will reverberate with some great music and live performances by stellar artists including Marty Friedman, Karnivool, TesseracT, Intervals, Shubha Mudgal, BLOT (live), Benny Dayal and Funktuation, Soulmate: The North East Blues Special, Imphal Talkies, Khasi Bloodz + Guests, Pia Collada and Raja Kumari, to name a few.

All attendees will have access to four spectacular stages - BACARDI Arena for rock and metal, The Dewar’s Stage for world music, The Breezer Vivid stage for electronic and hip-hop performances, and the Gaana Stage for indie and singer-songwriter sets.

For those who are in-between performances of their favourite artists can indulge in some shopping at the bustling flea bazaar, or head to the food stalls for a variety of delicious food and snacks. There are also a variety of different activities by the festival’s partner brands - including the Gaana Studio, where you can lounge, get some exclusive artist interviews and photo ops, and relax in between sets. You could also head to the CRED lounge, an exclusive area for CRED members where people can chill, recharge and engage in fun activities.

The festival is supporting many initiatives, including the Paper Bridge Project, that aims to build libraries in the remotest corners of India, so donate a book for a good cause when you come over to the happiest music festival! Continuing the green initiative the festival successfully launched in Pune a few years ago, BACARDI NH7 Weekender is ensuring that the festival generates as little disposable waste as possible. The festival is designed to be as green as possible, with most of the waste sent for recycling. In furtherance of this, fans are urged to reuse their cups to get a discount on their next drink. Plastic straws have been banned at the festival and now replaced with paper straws, and drinks will be served in rice husk glasses. The food stalls will also all serve food with compostable cutlery.

“We’re very excited to be back in Meghalaya for the 10th year of the festival, and our 5th year in the North East. Ever since BACARDI NH7 Weekender travelled here in 2015, the Meghalaya edition has been special for us. We’re very proud of what we’re doing here - encouraging and supporting the local talent, bringing in the best international acts, and bringing this part of the country a truly spectacular weekend” said Supreet Kaur, festival director.

The box office and entry gates will shut at 8pm on both days so fans are encouraged to get their tickets online and redeem their wristbands on time. Do make note - if you head outside, make sure to get inside early because gates shut at 8pm! Also - if you’re taking your vehicle to the venue - do leave your phone number on the windshield so we can contact you in case of any issue.

Tickets to the festival can be purchased at https://insider.in/bacardi-nh7-weekender-meghalaya-2019-110119/event.

Current ticket prices are as follows:

General season ticket- Rs. 3,500

Under 21 season ticket - Rs. 2,000

Day 1 ticket (Friday) - Rs. 2,500

Day 2 ticket (Saturday)- Rs. 2,500

On ground ticket prices will be as follows:

General season ticket- Rs. 4,000

Under 21 season ticket - Rs. 2,500

Day 1 ticket (Friday) - Rs. 2,750

Day 2 ticket (Saturday)- Rs. 3,000

To make travel to the venue convenient for fans, the festival is offering shuttle services Shillong to the venue, and back. Pick-ups originate at SRGT Bus Stop, near Jawaharlal Nehru Football Stadium, Shillong. Fans can choose from two routes for their return journey to Shillong via Police Bazaar and SRGT Parking Lot respectively. Shuttle tickets can be purchased from INR 700 onwards here: https://insider.in/your-ride-to-bacardi-nh7-weekender-meghalaya-2019/event

A digital guide that includes details, the performance schedule and instructions for festival fans can be downloaded and viewed here. The venue location can be seen on Google Maps.

Day wise lineup for BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Meghalaya 2019:

Friday, 1 November:

Karnivool | Intervals | Shubha Mudgal | Benny Dayal and Funktuation | Across Seconds | Andrea Tariang Band |Antariksh | BLOT! (Live) | Blue Temptation | Fame The Band | Lo! Peninsula | Nothing Anonymous | Pakshee | Praveen Achary | Rafiki| Solr | Tanya Nambiar | That Boy Roby |The Koniac Net |Zokhuma

Saturday, 2 November:

Marty Friedman | TesseracT | Soulmate: The North East Blues Special | Avora Records| DCF_Shapes | Gauley Bhai | Imphal Talkies | Khasi Bloodz + Guests | Lifafa | Meba Ofilia | Minute of Decay | Pia Collada | Raja Kumari | Saptak Chatterjee | Sarathy Korwar | Shorthand | SickFlip | Small Axe Sound | Tejas | The Soul | When Chai Met Toast