Ahmer’s Mixtape ‘Inqalab’ out now on free download

MUMBAI: Titled Inqalab, the mixtape by Kashmiri artist Ahmer was recorded during the curfew in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government. The entirely self-produced mixtape is a harrowing statement against the narrative of the Indian government that is still proclaiming normalcy and peace in the valley despite all evidence to the contrary.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi led government of India, Kashmir is experiencing a complete communications blackout and an enforced clampdown on civic society. Under the guise of security, the State, along with it’s ready and willing collaborators in the media, have pushed forth a narrative of normalcy and content while waging a propaganda war against human rights organisations, journalists and activists who publicly challenge their words and policy.

In the midst of all this noise, the voice of Kashmiris has been silenced. Srinagar-based hip-hop artist Ahmer Javed who last month released his seminal debut album Little Kid Big Dreams in collaboration with Sez On The Beat, went back home on the day of Rajnath Singh’s announcement to be with his family. Over the six weeks that he was in Kashmir, he recorded a mixtape – a collection of songs that document exactly what he saw happening in the city.

Inqalab is a reaction to this crucial event in history, showcasing a raw, gut-wrenching and aggressive side to Ahmer’s writing that pulls no punches.