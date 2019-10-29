Tips Music's new Diwali melody with Shekhar Ravjiani 'Adhyashakti' will give you a spiritual vibe

MUMBAI: On the festive occasion of Diwali, Tips Music yet again enthralled the audience with a spiritual offering for the youth of today titled Adhyashakti sung by Shekhar Ravjiani

Adhyashakti is a sublime, spiritual interpretation of the eternal devotion which is traditionally sung in praise of Goddess Ambe Maa.

Adhyashakti will light the lamps of knowledge and truth in the hearts and minds of the listeners so that they can dispel the forces of darkness within them and allow their innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth.

"Adhyashakti is our #homeiscalling campaign. This song speaks about our Indian roots. In a country like India, where spiritual songs are popular but still unknown to the youth of our country, Adhyashakti will connect them to the culture and spiritual consciousness" further adding "The song signifies love, faith, and devotion. It is an expression of devotion to God. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy” says Kumar Taurani.

"This is our Diwali present to our listeners, may your Diwali be happy and prosperous and full of light and positivity" adds Kumar Taurani.

As a music composer, Shekhar has created highly successful soundtracks for over 65 films over the past 20 years. His beautiful and unique rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra especially received a lot of love from the youth globally and has won the hearts of millions.

Shekhar said, "We live in a world where we are constantly losing ourselves in the chaos of daily life. Adhyashakti's soulful rendition will gently remind the listeners to go back to their roots, to reconnect with their families and beautiful traditions to discover who they truly are"