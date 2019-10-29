For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Shekhar Ravjiani goes back to Indian roots for new song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has released a song on the festive occasion of Diwali on Sunday. It speaks about Indian roots.

The track titled Adhyashakti, sung by Shekhar, is a new interpretation of the song that is traditionally sung in praise of Goddess Ambe Maa.

"We live in a world where we are constantly losing ourselves in the chaos of daily life. Adhyashakti's soulful rendition will gently remind the listeners to go back to their roots, to reconnect with their families and beautiful traditions to discover who they truly are," said Shekhar, who had earlier come up with his own rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra.

The new song is a Tips Music project.

"Adhyashakti is our #homeiscalling campaign. This song speaks about our Indian roots. The song signifies love, faith and devotion. It is an expression of devotion to God. It does not give momentary pleasure, it makes your soul happy," said Tips Music, co-founder Kumar Taurani.

(Source: IANS)

