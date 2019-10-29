For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Oct 2019 14:13 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez wants real love

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has been ‘super, super single’ for two years but she wants to find ‘real’ love.

"I've been super, super single for two years. I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication," Gomez said on The Zach Sang Show, reports female first.co.uk.

"When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful."

The 27-year-old singer will be very transparent with love in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic.

"I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate," she added.

Gomez says she does not want to lose the ‘sense of love’.

"It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Selena Gomez Singer Love
Related news
News | 29 Oct 2019

Guitarist Paul Barrere passes away

MUMBAI: Paul Barrere, the singer-guitarist who was instrumental in keeping the group Little Feat going for decades after the death of founder Lowell George, is no more. He was 71.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2019

Did Selena just shield ex-beau Justin Bieber's wife Hailey?

MUMBAI: Pop star Selena Gomez has posted an Instagram Live video requesting fans to "stop tearing other women down".

read more
News | 23 Oct 2019

Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song  Lose You To Love Me after a long time.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Contestant forcibly kisses Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently had to go through a vexatious incident when she was forcefully kissed by a contestant on the sets of Indian Idol season 11.

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Katie Price shares her childhood rules list!

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price recently went down a memory lane and shared pages from her exercise books that shed kept from early secondary school days, revealing her childhood rules.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

top# 5 articles

1
I am happy that 'Crazy Lagdi' is getting so popular: Swaroop Khan

MUMBAI:  Famous Rajasthani singer, Swaroop Khan who also contested on one of the seasons of Indian Idol, is literally going places. After his PK song...read more

2
Guitarist Paul Barrere passes away

MUMBAI: Paul Barrere, the singer-guitarist who was instrumental in keeping the group Little Feat going for decades after the death of founder Lowell...read more

3
Elton John is 'extremely unwell', postpones concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John announced "with the heaviest heart", he would have to cancel a show in the US city of Indianapolis due to being...read more

4
Nia Sharma grooves with Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Television actress Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.A video on social media is...read more

5
RAXSTAR Amar Sindhu releases new single 'London'

MUMBAI: Raxstar releases brand new single London alongside Amar Sandhu. Produced by Rimshox laced with old school bhangra sounds allow these two...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group