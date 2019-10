MUMBAI: Raxstar releases brand new single London alongside Amar Sandhu.

Produced by Rimshox laced with old school bhangra sounds allow these two Urban Desi artists to flow effortlessly back and forth in English and Punjabi.

Click here to view the video:

The accompanying music video by upstart creative agency Ikk Hor is reminiscent of the dominant 90s UK bhangra scene which is sure to leave you feeling nostalgic.