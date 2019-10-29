Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American pop singer Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Diwali together as a married couple.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali as she posed along with Nick. The duo are travelling in Mexico and celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones.

She can be seen dressed in a stunning yellow floral printed saree, which she paired with a golden blouse. She tied her hair up into a bun, showing off her big earrings. Nick opted for casual wear as they posed for loved up images shared on Instagram.

Sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka captioned the image, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours."

The ‘Isn't It Romantic’ star also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared images of her Instagram stories.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had celebrated her first Karva Chauth with Nick as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose.

It also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

(Source: IANS)