For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Oct 2019 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American pop singer Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Diwali together as a married couple.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali as she posed along with Nick. The duo are travelling in Mexico and celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones.

She can be seen dressed in a stunning yellow floral printed saree, which she paired with a golden blouse. She tied her hair up into a bun, showing off her big earrings. Nick opted for casual wear as they posed for loved up images shared on Instagram.

Sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka captioned the image, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours."

The ‘Isn't It Romantic’ star also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared images of her Instagram stories.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had celebrated her first Karva Chauth with Nick as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose.

It also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas DIWALI Instagram America The Sky is Pink Farhan Akhtar Zaira Wasim Mexico Shonali Bose
Related news
News | 23 Oct 2019

Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly married Kenneth Petty. On 21 June, Nicki had declared on r

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' concert kiss goes viral

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

There are good men out there, you've got to find them: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram livestream on Sunday.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set chilling goals

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2019

Song 'Hona Chaida' is about my aspirations and love life: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: After blockbusters Baki Batein Pine Baad, Aya Na Tu Arjun is back with his Punjabi party number Pharse Hona Chaida, a VYRL Original track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

top# 5 articles

1
I am happy that 'Crazy Lagdi' is getting so popular: Swaroop Khan

MUMBAI:  Famous Rajasthani singer, Swaroop Khan who also contested on one of the seasons of Indian Idol, is literally going places. After his PK song...read more

2
Guitarist Paul Barrere passes away

MUMBAI: Paul Barrere, the singer-guitarist who was instrumental in keeping the group Little Feat going for decades after the death of founder Lowell...read more

3
Elton John is 'extremely unwell', postpones concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John announced "with the heaviest heart", he would have to cancel a show in the US city of Indianapolis due to being...read more

4
Nia Sharma grooves with Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Television actress Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.A video on social media is...read more

5
RAXSTAR Amar Sindhu releases new single 'London'

MUMBAI: Raxstar releases brand new single London alongside Amar Sandhu. Produced by Rimshox laced with old school bhangra sounds allow these two...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group