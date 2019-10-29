For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2019 17:38

Nick Jonas groped by fan during L.A. concert

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Nick Jonas was groped by a female fan during a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles.

In the videos and pictures of the concert that are doing the rounds of the Internet, the fan can be seen grabbing Nick's legs, derriere, and crotch from behind reports dailymail.co.uk.

Touched repeatedly, the singer, dressed in an all orange suit, turns around and scolds her before resuming his performance with his brothers said the report.

The incident took place last week, when the band was performing at the Hollywood Bowl as part of their Happiness Begins Tour.

Nick's fans took to the social media to condemn the incident.

One Twitter user wrote: "This person is literally assaulting Nick right on stage. This is so disgusting!!! They should've thrown her out and banned her from future events."

Another one tweeted, "Treat band members how you want to be treated. They are not toys."

(Source: IANS)

