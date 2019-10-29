For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Oct 2019 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Nia Sharma grooves with Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Television actress Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

A video on social media is doing the rounds, where Nia can be seen dancing with Randhawa on the hit number Suit suit Karda.

In the clip, Nia looks stunning in a glitzy silver lehenga choli and Randhawa is seen in a creamy white kurta pyjama with a dark coloured Nehru jacket and an embroidered wrap.

Nia and Randhawa were at a Diwali bash. The celebrations were also attended by Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Aditi Sharma and Kapil Sharma among many others.

(Source: IANS)

