News |  29 Oct 2019 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Main motive behind creating 'Lahu Ka Rang Kara' was to bring about something relatable: Samira Koppikar on trying new music genre

MUMBAI: Composer, singer and songwriter Samira Koppikar who has lent her versatile voice for movies like NH10, Hate Story 2 and many more has recently sung for Laal Kaptaan, an upcoming movie written and directed by Navdeep  Singh.

Her song Lahu Ka Rang Kara in Laal Kaptaan is all set to release soon, while Koppikar describes on how she went about making the song, “After receiving the script I went through it, later when the video and visuals were out we sat together and collectively made an organic music composition. The process was splendid and we got to explore different genres.”

She further added, “The main motive behind creating the song was to bring about something relatable. The language was different where lyrics and melody played a key role. The most interesting part was to compose mujra and tandav both being edgy and intense at the same time.”

Well Koppikar also cleared on what truly qualifies a movie, “A song has its own purpose and identity which conveys the feelings, and they should be clearly expressed which dignifies the quality of an album or a movie.”

Lastly on her upcoming front Koppikar revealed that she would be collaborating with SANAM band for her next single.

