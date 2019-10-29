For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  29 Oct 2019 14:54

I am happy that 'Crazy Lagdi' is getting so popular: Swaroop Khan

MUMBAI:  Famous Rajasthani singer, Swaroop Khan who also contested on one of the seasons of Indian Idol, is literally going places. After his PK song, Tharki Chokro became one of the chartbusters, the singer has recently sung a song Crazy Lagdi for Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor, the song is already getting popular with viewers. 

Click here to view the video:

“I am happy that that the song is getting so popular,” said the talented singer, who sang the song and  picturised on Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

The song is sung by Swaroop Khan and the music is composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir and the lyrics penned by Kumaar. This will be the first time Nawazuddin will be seen in a romantic comedy. The wedding-comedy was shot entirely in Bhopal and got its title from the fact that motichoor laddoos are served at weddings.

The song also gives a glimpse of some scenes from the film including the one where Pushpinder is seen following the leading lady while she is jogging, exercising, going by a rickshaw or at any possible place he could. The actor tries to woo Annie who repeatedly rejects all of Pushpinder's ways and tactics until the two are seen wearing garlands at the end.

The song shows Nawazuddin trying his best to woo his neighbour Athiya and their unusual but fun chemistry will leave you in splits. Nawazuddin plays the character of an aging man in his forties who is desperate to marry a girl. He hooks on to his neighbour played by Athiya and gives his best to woo the girl into marriage.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui hilariously captioned it saying, "It seems that you have to climb the ladder and speak in your ears."

