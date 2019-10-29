For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Oct 2019 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce advised me to weed out snakes from my life: Kesha

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles gave Ke$ha a little life-changing advice when the stars first met.

The Tik Tok  singer has endured a difficult few years, dealing with an assault case she filed against music producer Dr. Luke, but she says it was Beyonce who inspired her to take an active role in taking charge of her life as she was struggling, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to The Face magazine about what happened when she met Beyonce for the first time, Ke$ha said, "I've always been a fan, since day one - Destiny's Child all the way. It was backstage and she was like an angel."

"She said, 'As soon as you know they're snakes, weed 'em out'. So, I've just tried to listen to that advice. Sometimes it took a little longer for me to realize who around me was there for the right reasons or not. But I think I can safely say, as of right now, I am surrounded by really good people."

The Raising Hell star added, "It may have taken a couple of years, but her advice was well received."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Kesha Tik Tok Dr Luke
Related news
News | 17 Oct 2019

Music of 'The Lion Ling' remake a huge disappointment: Elton John

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John is disappointed with the music of the latest live-action remake of the Disney classic The Lion King.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2019

Prince Estate slams Trump campaign for using iconic song at rally!

MUMBAI: The estate of late musician Prince has strongly censured US President Donald Trump's campaign managers for playing the late rockstar's iconic number Purple rain during a Minneapolis rally.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Beyonce Knowles's father battling breast cancer

MUMBAI: Beyonce and Solange Knowles' father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on "Good Morning America", reports bbc.co.uk.

read more
News | 27 Sep 2019

Diplo makes history at Sydney Harbour Bridge!

MUMBAI: American deejay-record producer Diplo made history by being the first high profile international artist to perform his set on top of Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2019

Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels is dead!

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels, who penned songs for Beyonce, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, has died. He was 41.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Guitarist Paul Barrere passes away

MUMBAI: Paul Barrere, the singer-guitarist who was instrumental in keeping the group Little Feat going for decades after the death of founder Lowell...read more

2
Shekhar Ravjiani goes back to Indian roots for new song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has released a song on the festive occasion of Diwali on Sunday. It speaks about Indian roots. The track...read more

3
Nia Sharma grooves with Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Television actress Nia Sharma took the dance floor by a storm as she grooved with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.A video on social media is...read more

4
Revered production duo Showtek unveil collaboration with hard-style icon Gammer on 'EDM Sucks'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Dutch brothers Showtek link up with Gammer on new single ‘EDM Sucks’, out on 25th October via Skink Records. A collaboration with...read more

5
Emilia Clarke's sob story

MUMBAI: Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she started crying when she met singer Beyonce Knowles.During an appearance on The Graham Norton...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group