For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Oct 2019 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore presents BLOT!

MUMBAI: Catch independent music artist, Gaurav Malaker at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, as he sets the console ablaze with his unique musical creations. One of India’s most sought-out producers and DJ, Malaker will showcase his mastery of a warmer and more an emotive sound that straddles the techno and deeper side of a modern house.

Malaker is the producer and DJ at the helm of the creative project, BLOT! A live electronic music project based in Delhi, India, BLOT! puts together music and art, party and performance, and whose club act evolves continually. The producer has a hands-on approach to his gigs. His current preoccupation with warm, analogue sounds and classic synthesizers have resulted in a slew of recent productions that are deep and delicate in equal measure, warm tracks with delicious chords and big basslines that are destined for the dance floor, but at home anywhere.

Malaker was recently voted into GQ’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians list. He has performed at legendary venues and festivals across the world, including Tresor and Bar25 (Berlin), Nuits

Sonores (Lyon) and London’s South Bank Centre

Where: Liquid Bar

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,

1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, Next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 7PM Onwards

Entry: 1000 cover charge

Tags
BLOT Bangalore music
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2019

Indie Music Label’s latest 'Kyun Akele' happens to be a soulful track amidst all the party numbers

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label, one of the biggest independent music companies on the circuit has released their latest track Kyun Akele on 24 October.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2019

Kanye West opens up about his porn addiction

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he'd been exposed to porn from a young age and was addicted to sex after his mother died in 2007.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2019

Tulsi Kumar's new track will make you want to dance and how

MUMBAI: Be it a romantic track, a party number or rehash of a classic track singer Tulsi Kumar has already proved her versatility with delivering chartbusters.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2019

Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song  Lose You To Love Me after a long time.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indie Music Label’s latest 'Kyun Akele' happens to be a soulful track amidst all the party numbers

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label, one of the biggest independent music companies on the circuit has released their latest track Kyun Akele on 24 October....read more

2
Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of 'Gully Boy' in LA

MUMBAI: In support of Indian cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra has made India proud with her work both on home turf and international platforms.  And...read more

3
10 things you didn't know about the OnePlus Music Festival's opening acts!

MUMBAI: Known for its experimental, out-of-the-box community-focused activities OnePlus looks to reach into the music world with this festival...read more

4
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore presents BLOT!

MUMBAI: Catch independent music artist, Gaurav Malaker at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, as he sets the console ablaze with his unique musical...read more

5
UK producer LYAN links up with Becky CJ on new single 'Dangerous Love'

MUMBAI: Mysterious British DJ, producer and songwriter LYAN has linked up with London-based vocalist Becky CJ on new single Dangerous Love, out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group