Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore presents BLOT!

MUMBAI: Catch independent music artist, Gaurav Malaker at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, as he sets the console ablaze with his unique musical creations. One of India’s most sought-out producers and DJ, Malaker will showcase his mastery of a warmer and more an emotive sound that straddles the techno and deeper side of a modern house.

Malaker is the producer and DJ at the helm of the creative project, BLOT! A live electronic music project based in Delhi, India, BLOT! puts together music and art, party and performance, and whose club act evolves continually. The producer has a hands-on approach to his gigs. His current preoccupation with warm, analogue sounds and classic synthesizers have resulted in a slew of recent productions that are deep and delicate in equal measure, warm tracks with delicious chords and big basslines that are destined for the dance floor, but at home anywhere.

Malaker was recently voted into GQ’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians list. He has performed at legendary venues and festivals across the world, including Tresor and Bar25 (Berlin), Nuits

Sonores (Lyon) and London’s South Bank Centre

Where: Liquid Bar

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore,

1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, Next to MG Road, Ulsoor

When: Saturday, October 26, 2019

Time: 7PM Onwards

Entry: 1000 cover charge