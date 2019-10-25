Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of 'Gully Boy' in LA

MUMBAI: In support of Indian cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra has made India proud with her work both on home turf and international platforms. And everywhere she goes, PCJ has always taken India along with her.

She proved her support and love for Bollywood once again when she recently hosted a screening of Hindi film Gully Boy, India’s official selection to Academy awards.

Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar is the official entry in the upcoming Academy Awards. The screening was hosted at the Ray Kurtzman Theatre in Los Angeles on 14 October.

Priyanka, who has put India on the global map and has been a strong advocate for Indian films and talent on various international platforms.

Her achievements on the international platform are growing by leaps and bounds. In more recent news, she brought the NBA to India for the first time.

While this was just another gem in her crown, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been ruling the global scenes in many ways.

A queen of the first, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is an International Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, was also the first Indian to be the brand ambassador for GUESS? Internationally.

Priyanka is also the first South Asian to be cast as the lead in a major prime time American TV with her show Quantico, which was a huge success.