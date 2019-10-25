Louis Tomlinson wishes to go to university

MUMBAI: One direction star Louis Tomlinson has a dream of going to university.

While speaking of his new single We made It in an interview to Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, Tomlinson shared that he used to secretly spend time in student halls in Manchester, where his girlfriend Eleanor Calder was studying, and he remembers those times fondly, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The lyrics are about a time when I was visiting my girlfriend Eleanor at university in Manchester, drawing on that experience of being on the road in a world tour then going to my girlfriend's halls and living that life with her."

Despite his ambition, Tomlinson who briefly broke-up with Eleanor, before they rekindled their romance - revealed she is proud of his achievements within the music business.

"She is dead proud of me," added the Back to you hitmaker.

(Source: IANS)