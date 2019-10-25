For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Oct 2019

Kanye West opens up about his porn addiction

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he'd been exposed to porn from a young age and was addicted to sex after his mother died in 2007.

In an interview to Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, West opened up about his porn and sex addiction, reports usmagazine.com.

The Gold Digger hitmaker said: "Playboy was my gateway into full-blown pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it's OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it's not OK."

West shared that God helped him beat the addiction.

"With God, I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. That Playboy that I found when I was five years old was written all over the moment that I was at the MTV Awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans - before people were rocking Balmain jeans - and the Hennessy bottle," he said, referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where he interrupted Taylor Swift on stage.

"That was such a script out of a rockstar's life. My mom had passed a year before, and I had said, ‘Some people drown themselves in drugs. And I drown myself in my addiction'," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Kanye West Gold Digger Apple music Beats 1 music
