Indie Music Label’s latest 'Kyun Akele' happens to be a soulful track amidst all the party numbers

MUMBAI: Indie Music Label, one of the biggest independent music companies on the circuit has released their latest track Kyun Akele on 24 October. The soulful track that focuses on pure love and the ache of it, has been penned by lyricist Kunaal Vermaa whose discography boasts of songs like ‘Hasi’ from Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Lost without ou from Half Girlfriend.

Sung beautifully by Ayushmaan, ‘Kyun Akele’ weaves a story about a girl who pines for her partner after he’s gone and the emotions in the song are bound to strike a chord with the listeners.

Commenting on the tracks, Indie Music Label MD Naushad Khan says, “After Dil Mera Blast which was a resounding success we wanted to follow it up with a beautiful soft melody and ‘Kyun Akele’ seemed the perfect track. Songsters (Kunal-Rangon) have given lovely music and the emotion of love is something everyone identifies with. We hope the listeners love the track as much as we did creating it.”