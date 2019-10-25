10 things you didn't know about the OnePlus Music Festival's opening acts!

MUMBAI: Known for its experimental, out-of-the-box community-focused activities OnePlus looks to reach into the music world with this festival creating a niche space for community and music enthusiasts to come together on a different platform to see their favorite acts and discover new music.

The OnePlus Music Festival that will take place on 16 November 2019 in Mumbai is all set to roll and here we bring to you some important opening acts at the OnePlus Music Festival.

Amit Trivedi

Before he made his Hindi film music debut, Amit Trivedi was part of a fusion band 'Om' during his college days

Amit composed the title track of Indian idol winner Abhijit Sawant’s first album ‘Junoon’

While most people think Dev D is Amit’s debut music venture in the Hindi film industry, it was actually the film Aamir where we first heard his music on celluloid

Ritviz

Indian electronic music producer Nucleya, was so taken by Ritviz’s debut song ‘Udd Gaye’ that he personally offered to master it before its release

Trained in two different forms of Hindustani classical vocals, Ritviz learnt Khayal from his mother at age 5, and Dhrupad under Pt. Uday Bhawalkar at the age of 10

Ritviz is a huge fan of Amit Trivedi and thinks his music is just phenomenal

The Local Train

The band name was thought of after they had created and named their first song “Choo lo”!

The band’s hit song Aaoge Tum Kabhi has been featured in the independent movie “Angry Indian Goddesses”

As We Keep Searching

The band’s moniker for its fans is ‘AWKSgazers’

When they don’t find time to meet in-person to jam, the band plays together over click tracks and various other digital mediums.