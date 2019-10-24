RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Oct 2019 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

Tulsi Kumar's new track will make you want to dance and how

MUMBAI: Be it a romantic track, a party number or rehash of a classic track singer Tulsi Kumar has already proved her versatility with delivering chartbusters. Now, as the wedding season approaches, the multi-talented singer is back with a new track, which is going to be on loop at every wedding you attend.
 
The super talented singer’s new track Nai Jaana is a fast paced wedding track, where a girl is trying to set up her sister with someone.
 
Talking about the song, Tulsi said, “Nai Jaana is a beautiful Punjabi folk. We have tweaked it to an extent but the entire essence of the song remains intact. The song has a beautiful story revolving around a boy and a girl as she tries to convince him not to leave her and go because she loves him. It's very beautifully shot and there's a lot of masti in the lyrics. Nai Jaana has got a very young, fun and spunky feel to it.”
 
Tulsi has sung this song with Sachet Tandon and the music is given by Tanishq Bagchi. Directed by Sahil Sangha, the beautiful song will star Musskan Sethi, Awez Darbar, and Anmol Bhatia.
Tags
Tulsi Kumar Nai jaana Sachet Tandon Tanishq Bagchi music
Related news
News | 23 Oct 2019

Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song  Lose You To Love Me after a long time.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' concert kiss goes viral

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Guru Randhawa recreates his own track 'Outfit'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "'Outfit' is my old song which was released back in 2015.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star is back to books again. This time for her child.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

Press Releases
Flutin puts emerging artists where they need to be, in music fans' playlists

MUMBAI: Austin-based Christophe Lavigne had been working on his mread more

News
The Revisit Project leaves Delhities yearning for more at the second edition of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, theread more

News
RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura.read more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS reveals collaboration with Lauv 'Make It Right' (Feat.Lauv)' on 18 October

MUMBAI: Global superstars BTS dropped their newest collaboration Make It Right (feat. Lauv)’ on 18 October. The track brings new lyrical and vocal...read more

2
Mercury roasted MJ for sleeping on his mansion floor

MUMBAI: Queen singer Freddie Mercury couldn't understand why late king of pop Michael Jackson would sleep on a mattress in the middle of his mansion...read more

3
Rapper Cardi B in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.It's the...read more

4
Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly...read more

5
Cheryl Tweedy upset with ex-partner Liam Payne

MUMBAI:  English singer and television celebrity Cheryl Tweedy is reportedly upset with ex-partner, pop star Liam Payne, for declaring that she was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group