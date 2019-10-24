Tulsi Kumar's new track will make you want to dance and how

MUMBAI: Be it a romantic track, a party number or rehash of a classic track singer Tulsi Kumar has already proved her versatility with delivering chartbusters. Now, as the wedding season approaches, the multi-talented singer is back with a new track, which is going to be on loop at every wedding you attend.

The super talented singer’s new track Nai Jaana is a fast paced wedding track, where a girl is trying to set up her sister with someone.

Talking about the song, Tulsi said, “Nai Jaana is a beautiful Punjabi folk. We have tweaked it to an extent but the entire essence of the song remains intact. The song has a beautiful story revolving around a boy and a girl as she tries to convince him not to leave her and go because she loves him. It's very beautifully shot and there's a lot of masti in the lyrics. Nai Jaana has got a very young, fun and spunky feel to it.”