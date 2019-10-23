Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song Lose You To Love Me after a long time.

The track happens to be a heartbreak song that will leave you with goosebumps once you get hold of its lyrics. The music video also makes it interesting to watch on how Selena Gomez is seen in a black and white picturization speaking herself out.

Watch here:

On the song, Selena Gomez has posted few lines on her Instagram saying, “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you.”

The song touches us emotionally with its lyrics, ‘I needed to lose you to love me, yeah where the singer has explained about her toxic relation where she was hurt and wanted to find herself.