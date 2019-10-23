RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2019 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song  Lose You To Love Me after a long time.

The track happens to be a heartbreak song that will leave you with goosebumps once you get hold of its lyrics. The music video also makes it interesting to watch on how Selena Gomez is seen in a black and white picturization speaking herself out.

Watch here:

On the song, Selena Gomez has posted few lines on her Instagram saying, “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you.”

The song touches us emotionally with its lyrics, ‘I needed to lose you to love me, yeah where the singer has explained about her toxic relation where she was hurt and wanted to find herself.

Tags
Selena Gomez music
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2019

Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' concert kiss goes viral

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Guru Randhawa recreates his own track 'Outfit'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "'Outfit' is my old song which was released back in 2015.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star is back to books again. This time for her child.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true" for former American Idol winner Clarkson.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Revisit Project leaves Delhities yearning for more at the second edition of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, theread more

News
RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura.read more

News
Rolling Stone India and Qyuki launches 'Haq Se Hip-Hop': A first-of-its-kind original content and concert series

MUMBAI: With an aim to chronicle and promote India’s flourishing hip-hop scene, leading music maread more

Press Releases
Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez is back with 'Lose You To Love Me'

MUMBAI: Popstar Selena Gomez has come up with another song  Lose You To Love Me after a long time. The track happens to be a heartbreak song that...read more

2
Sarod maestro Soumik Datta to release new EP, 'Jangal'

MUMBAI: London-based musician, composer, television presenter, and sarod maestro Soumik Datta releases a compelling new EP, Jangal, inspired by the...read more

3
Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at...read more

4
Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly...read more

5
Performing in India is like a dream come true: Veronica Fusaro

Veronica Fusaro, a 22-year-old pop sensation from Switzerland has  made her way to performing a gig in India. Releasing her five-track EP SUNKISSED...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group