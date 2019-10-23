RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2019 15:06 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Cardi B in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.

It's the rapper's first movie part since her role as the stripper Diamond in Hustlers.

Diesel disclosed the casting on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi on the UK set of the movie, reports variety.com.

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," Cardi B told Diesel's followers. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music's rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film's soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious 6, returns to direct the ninth installment with franchise.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B Fast & Furious Ozuna rapper
Related news
News | 18 Oct 2019

Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam, this song is probably an impulsive glance that revolves around the rapper's journey.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2019

Sam Feldt remixes Ed Sheeran's 'South Of The Border'

MUMBAI: Feldt delivers one of his biggest remixes yet this week as he tackles Ed Sheeran’s infectious South Of The Border. Featuring Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the track makes for a perfect match for Feldt’s Breezy style.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2019

5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful compositions by the contestants, unique writing and beats and soul-stirring renditions.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Cardi B enjoys money that comes with acting

MUMBAI: After acting in Hustlers, rapper Cardi B is open to more movies, because she admits it helps her make more money. On Ellen DeGeneres's show, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker admitted she found working on Hu

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Revisit Project leaves Delhities yearning for more at the second edition of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, theread more

News
RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura.read more

News
Rolling Stone India and Qyuki launches 'Haq Se Hip-Hop': A first-of-its-kind original content and concert series

MUMBAI: With an aim to chronicle and promote India’s flourishing hip-hop scene, leading music maread more

Press Releases
Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at...read more

2
Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly...read more

3
Performing in India is like a dream come true: Veronica Fusaro

Veronica Fusaro, a 22-year-old pop sensation from Switzerland has  made her way to performing a gig in India. Releasing her five-track EP SUNKISSED...read more

4
Rapper Cardi B in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.It's the...read more

5
Sarod maestro Soumik Datta to release new EP, 'Jangal'

MUMBAI: London-based musician, composer, television presenter, and sarod maestro Soumik Datta releases a compelling new EP, Jangal, inspired by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group