RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Oct 2019 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly married Kenneth Petty.
 
On 21 June, Nicki had declared on radio that she and her boyfriend Kenneth had obtained their marriage license, according to a report in spotboye.com. She had added that they would get married within 90 days.
 
Nicki's new Insta post has a video that confirms a secret marriage now.
 
"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10.21.19," she wrote as caption with the video. The date refers to the fact that she shared the post on 21 October.
 
Onika Tanya Maraj is Nicki Minaj's real name.
 
In the video, there are two mugs on a coffee table with ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrsa’ imprinted on the side. Then there is a visual of two baseball caps that read ‘Bride’ and ‘Groom’-- one in white and the other black.
 
Wishes poured in for Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper Minaj from her Hollywood friends shortly after she put up the post.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Nicki Minaj Instagram Hollywood
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2019

Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

There are good men out there, you've got to find them: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram livestream on Sunday.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set chilling goals

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2019

Armaan Malik comes up with his out of sight interest

MUMBAI: Chale Aana fame Armaan Malik recently revealed his side interest. The singer went onto sharing his other side on Instagram.He revealed, “A lot of people do not know this side of mine but I enjoy and love producing music very much.”

read more
News | 15 Oct 2019

Katie Price shares her childhood rules list!

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price recently went down a memory lane and shared pages from her exercise books that shed kept from early secondary school days, revealing her childhood rules.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The Revisit Project leaves Delhities yearning for more at the second edition of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, theread more

News
RED FM launches its 68th station in Agartala

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura.read more

News
Rolling Stone India and Qyuki launches 'Haq Se Hip-Hop': A first-of-its-kind original content and concert series

MUMBAI: With an aim to chronicle and promote India’s flourishing hip-hop scene, leading music maread more

Press Releases
Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at...read more

2
Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly...read more

3
Performing in India is like a dream come true: Veronica Fusaro

Veronica Fusaro, a 22-year-old pop sensation from Switzerland has  made her way to performing a gig in India. Releasing her five-track EP SUNKISSED...read more

4
Rapper Cardi B in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.It's the...read more

5
Sarod maestro Soumik Datta to release new EP, 'Jangal'

MUMBAI: London-based musician, composer, television presenter, and sarod maestro Soumik Datta releases a compelling new EP, Jangal, inspired by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group