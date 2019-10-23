Nicki Minaj secretly weds Kenneth Petty

MUMBAI: Giving a befitting tribute to music legends such as RD Burman, AR Rahman and others, theread more
MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to spread its presence in Tripura.read more
MUMBAI: With an aim to chronicle and promote India’s flourishing hip-hop scene, leading music maread more
MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted read more
MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more
MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj's fans were in for a shock when they read her latest Instagram post, where she has revealed that she has already secretly...read more
Veronica Fusaro, a 22-year-old pop sensation from Switzerland has made her way to performing a gig in India. Releasing her five-track EP SUNKISSED...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.It's the...read more
MUMBAI: London-based musician, composer, television presenter, and sarod maestro Soumik Datta releases a compelling new EP, Jangal, inspired by the...read more