RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2019 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John says cocaine binges fuelled his sex appetite

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir Me has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.

He says he was consumed by addiction for years and would binge on cocaine "until I was absolutely certain there was no cocaine anywhere in the vicinity."

Before acknowledging that drug abuse was slowly killing him, John says he looked to cocaine to fuel his insatiable sexual appetite, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I found it was an aphrodisiac, which is strange, because for most people it kills the erection side of things completely," he writes.

"Never a problem for me, I'm afraid. Quite the opposite. If I took enough coke I could stay hard for days," he added.

The "Rocketman" singer said the drug opened his mind to new sexual experimentation.

"It takes all the inhibitions out of people. Even straight guys sometimes," he recalls.

John said that the Hollywood mansion he purchased in 1975 became the backdrop for many of his sex parties.

"I mostly used the snooker room to seduce guys. Strip snooker! It usually seemed to do the trick, especially after a couple of lines of coke," he says.

He added that sometimes he wouldn't take part and would sit and observe other men instead: "I just watched, took Polaroids, organised things."

A now 72-year-old John says he believes that not being that interested in having sex himself saved his life with multiple ex-partners of his becoming HIV - positive.

"If I had been (having sex), I'd almost certainly, be dead," he said.

His musician pals, including Freddie Mercury and George Harrison urged him for years to check into rehab and kick his cocaine habit.

But the singer always refused. It wasn't until his boyfriend Hugh Williams sought help that Elton decided to join him in the 1990s and managed to get clean.

Despite giving up drugs and booze a long time ago, John said he still has recurring nightmares about his former addiction.

"When I wake up, I can almost feel the numbing sensation of the coke sliding down the back of my throat - always the part of doing it that I hated - and I just think ‘thank God that's over.'"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Elton John Polaroid Hollywood music
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' concert kiss goes viral

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their romantic moment has gone viral on the virtual world.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Guru Randhawa recreates his own track 'Outfit'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "'Outfit' is my old song which was released back in 2015.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2019

Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star is back to books again. This time for her child.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true" for former American Idol winner Clarkson.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Dr. Zeus slams 'Bala' makers for using his hits 'Don't Be Shy', 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers of the upcoming film Bala for using his songs Don't be shy and Kangna without giving him due credit.Dr. Zeus on Friday took to Twitter and asked the makers of the film to "get original".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rolling Stone India and Qyuki launches 'Haq Se Hip-Hop': A first-of-its-kind original content and concert series

MUMBAI: With an aim to chronicle and promote India’s flourishing hip-hop scene, leading music maread more

Press Releases
Radio Asia 2019: Workshop on DRM Implementation and Rollout

MUMBAI: The DRM Digital Radio Consortium will take part in the ABU RadioAsia 2019 events hosted read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

top# 5 articles

1
Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) looks back on a successful edition

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), has just come to end and the organization already announces next year’s dates: In 2020...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' concert kiss goes viral

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas expressed his love for wife and actress Priyanka Chopra with a mushy kiss during a recent Jonas Brothers concert. Their...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set chilling goals

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night. On...read more

4
Dr. Zeus slams 'Bala' makers for using his hits 'Don't Be Shy', 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers of the upcoming film Bala for using his songs Don't be shy and Kangna without giving...read more

5
Dancin' In The District Presented By Toyota A Success

MUMBAI: Nashville, TN - On the second Thursday of October, Nashville residents and music fans celebrated the return of Dancin’ In The District by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group