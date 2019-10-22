Contestant forcibly kisses Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol season 11
MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently had to go through a vexatious incident when she was forcefully kissed by a contestant on the sets of Indian Idol season 11.
Dressed up in a traditional attire the contestant also offered a teddy bear and gifts to Neha. When Neha tried to express her gratitude by accepting the gifts and giving a friendly hug the contestant planted a forceful kiss on her cheeks.
However she was very upset with the contestant’s behaviour and drifted apart quickly.
Here’s the video that went viral on social media:
