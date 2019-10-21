RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Oct 2019 15:36 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set chilling goals

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to show how she likes to cuddle with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas after a concert night.

On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show she and Nick are unwinding after a Jonas Brothers show.

"Post show chill with bae," she captioned the picture, in which Priyanka is seen cuddling up with her husband.

The duo was seated on the sofa while the photographer captured the couple from a top angle. Priyanka is seen in an all-black attire, while Nick looked dapper in his printed black hoodie and pants.

Recently, Nick celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka. He said his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick wrote on Twitter as she posted two photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

Priyanka, whose latest on screen outing was in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, got married to Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Instagram Jonas Brothers The Sky is Pink Shonali Bose
Related news
News | 21 Oct 2019

There are good men out there, you've got to find them: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram livestream on Sunday.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2019

Song 'Hona Chaida' is about my aspirations and love life: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: After blockbusters Baki Batein Pine Baad, Aya Na Tu Arjun is back with his Punjabi party number Pharse Hona Chaida, a VYRL Original track.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2019

Nick Jonas: Priyanka is incredible in every way

Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2019

Kevin Jonas debuts 'Sucker' tattoo dedicated to wife

MUMBAI: Singer Kevin Jonas has paid tribute to his wife Danielle with a new tattoo. The eldest Jonas Brother, 31, got a tattoo to commemorate Danielle's cameo in the "Sucker" music video, reports pagesix.com

read more
News | 16 Oct 2019

Armaan Malik comes up with his out of sight interest

MUMBAI: Chale Aana fame Armaan Malik recently revealed his side interest. The singer went onto sharing his other side on Instagram.He revealed, “A lot of people do not know this side of mine but I enjoy and love producing music very much.”

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
There are good men out there, you've got to find them: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI:  Singer Miley Cyrus took what seems like an obvious swipe at estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram livestream on...read more

2
Tchami enlists Valentino Khan for 'Rainforest' remix

MUMBAI: Confession label head and international house music icon, Tchami, stunned the electronic music community with the release of his eclectic...read more

3
Lady Gaga causes frenzy with Sanskrit tweet

MUMBAI: Pop star Lady Gaga, who is recovering from a nasty fall she suffered during a concert in Las Vegas, surprised her Indian fans when she...read more

4
Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true...read more

5
Dr. Zeus slams 'Bala' makers for using his hits 'Don't Be Shy', 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers of the upcoming film Bala for using his songs Don't be shy and Kangna without giving...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group